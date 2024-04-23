Phoenix Suns dealt potential devastating blow with Grayson Allen injury

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns’ big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are going to make-or-break their run in the NBA Playoffs.

Such is the nature of the beast in an Association with top-heavy rosters doing their thing this spring. But Grayson Allen’s importance to the Suns can’t be denied.

The former Duke star has provided that consistent scoring behind the big three in his first season with the Suns. Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists on an NBA-best 46% shooting from three-point range during the regular year.

Phoenix might now have to go without him for a while. The guard pulled up lame in the third quarter of Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It came after he stepped on the foot of Mike Conley Jr. As you can see in the video above, Allen had a hard time walking to the locker room on his own.

Grayson Allen went to the locker room with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/vxMpYjz7yg — FastBreakPhenom (@FastBreakPhenom) April 24, 2024 Allen rolled his right ankle pretty bad. It’s the same ankle in which he found himself questionable heading into Game 2 of this Western Conference Playoff series.

Related: NBA analyst rips into Phoenix Suns following recent ugly losses

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix finds itself down 1-0 in this best-of-seven series after dropping the opener by the score of 120-95 in Minnesota.

As for Grayson Allen, we’ll have further updates as they become available.