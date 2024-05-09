Phoenix Suns fire head coach Frank Vogel: A look at 5 ideal replacements, including Becky Hammon

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have surprisingly fired head coach Frank Vogel after just one season on the job. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

This comes following a 49-33 season that culminated in a first-round sweep at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

When owner Mat Ishbia refused to commit to Vogel after meeting with the now-ousted head coach late last week, some could see this coming.

For Phoenix, the move comes less than a calendar year after it signed Vogel to a five-year, $31 million contract. To say that Vogel’s only season the desert was a disappointment would be an understatement.

He was unable to get the most out of the star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The onus will now fall on another individual to change the dynamics in Phoenix.

Ideal Phoenix Suns head coach candidates to replace Frank Vogel

Mike Budenholzer: Woj specifically mentioned Budenholzer as an option to replace Vogal. It makes sense given his experience on the bench and previous success. Budenholzer led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title back in 2020-21. He was surprisingly ousted following the 2022-23 campaign despite posting a 58-24 record. In 10 combined NBA seasons as a head coach, Budenholzer boasts a stellar .604 winning percentage.

Kenny Atkinson: Most around the NBA world agree that Atkinson got a raw deal when he was fired by the Brooklyn Nets following the 2019-20 season. That campaign was conducted in a bubble and included a ton of drama. He’s since acted as a top assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Atkinson is a respected defensive mind, something that the Phoenix Suns could use.

Sam Cassell: After spending 15 seasons in the NBA as a player, Cassell has become a respected assistant coach around the Association. He’s served in that role for the past 14 seasons, including a most-recent stop with the Boston Celtics. Cassell has been a top candidate for multiple openings over the past several cycles. It’s high time he earn a top gig.

Mark Jackson: This former Warriors head coach has not manned an NBA bench since back in 2014. Despite this, he’s still widely respected around league circles. In fact, Jackson has been bandied about for the Los Angeles Lakers’ opening. It must be noted that Jackson helped set into motion the Warriors’ dynasty by leading them to consecutive playoff appearances before Steve Kerr took over.

