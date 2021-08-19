Jalen Hurts missing Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots game with an illness

Second-year Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw all of seven passes in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

The Oklahoma product did not look too great, completing just three of those attempts before Joe Flacco took over.

Most figured that Hurts needed to get more reps in Philadelphia’s final two preseason games ahead of the start of the regular year.

Apparently, an illness on the part of Jalen Hurts prevented that from happening in Thursday’s exhibition outing against the New England Patriots. Much to the shock of those watching the game, Flacco came out for the Eagles’ first possession on offense. Almost immediately, it was reported that Jalen Hurts came down with an illness earlier in the day, which ESPN’s Adam Schefter later revealed to be a stomach infection.

Any time you hear illness in today’s world, COVID-19 comes up as a topic. However, the Eagles quickly noted that Hurts’ illness is not COVID-related.

From an on-field perspective, this is no small thing. Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Devonta Smith made his preseason debut on Thursday. The hope was that he’d get some work in with Hurts. Obviously, that’s not going to be the case.

Up to this point in the summer, Philadelphia has yet to officially name Hurts its starting quarterback. However, it’s been a foregone conclusion that he’ll be under center Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. It remains to be seen whether this illness will play a role in that.