Philadelphia 76ers interview former Los Angeles Lakers head coach for vacancy

Former Los Angeles Lakers championship-winning head coach Frank Vogel is now considered a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers opening.

Multiple media reports indicate that Philadelphia has indeed interviewed Vogel for an opening created by the firing of Doc Rivers earlier in May. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia was the first to report the news.

Vogel is an interesting name to have popped up. He has not been bandied about as a candidate for other openings during this cycle. However, he would bring a ton of experience and success to the table in Philadelphia.

Vogel, 49, was the head coach for the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16. He led the team to five playoff appearances in six seasons. Vogel then struggled as the Orlando Magic head coach for two seasons before taking over with the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

As you likely already know, Vogel was on the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench when they won the NBA title in the Orlando Bubble to conclude that COVID-centric 19-20 season. He was then fired following the 2021-22 after posting a 33-49 record.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach search

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Vogel was mentioned as one of the candidates for the 76ers’ opening earlier in the process. However, he had yet to interview.

Other known candidates include two recently fired head coaches in that of Mike Budenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) and Monty Williams (Phoenix Suns). Longtime NBA assistant Sam Cassell rounds out the list.

Philadelphia fired Doc Rivers after it was blown out in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the rival Boston Celtics. Under Rivers, the Sixers did not make it out of the second round of the playoffs in any of his three seasons.

For the 76ers, there’s a lot that goes into making this decision. The future of former NBA MVP James Harden is firmly up in the air as he prepares for free agency. Meanwhile, there has been whispers of discontent on the part of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid.

At the very least, Frank Vogel would bring a calm presence and experience to the mix with the Philadelphia 76ers.