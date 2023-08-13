Paris Saint-Germain ‘progressing’ on deal sending Neymar to Saudi Pro League, positive update on contract talks with Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly moving towards two deals that would have a massive influence on the club’s future with Neymar leaving the team and Kylian Mbappe committed to the clubs for years to come.

Neymar, age 31, has been receiving significant attention in recent months from the Saudi Pro League. After the Saudis landed Karim Benzema with a $643 million contract and Cristiano Ronaldo signed a $200 million per year contract with the Saudi club Al Nassr.

After the Saudi Pro League missed out on Mbappe and Lionel Messi, it turned its focus to Neymar. Now, a Saudi team and Pair Saint-Germain are reportedly in talks on a deal that would land Neymar in Saudi Arabia.

According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Neymar is close to agreeing to a personal contract to join the Saudi Pro League for the upcoming season. While full terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, it would reportedly be a two-year contract for €100m per season.

Contract talks between Paris Saint-Germain and Al Hilal are reportedly ongoing. Sources told Laurens that PSG wanted €80 million – $88 million – in exchange for the rights to Neymar. There is progress in the negotiations, with talks reportedly “progressing well” and expected to be completed.

Notably, per ESPN, PSG would reportedly be happy for the Brazillian legend to leave the team. The club kept the 31-year-old off the pitch for their Ligue 1 opener on Saturday and has been preparing for his departure.

Once the deal is completed, with PSG receiving in the ballpark of $80 million, the club is expected to turn its attention to extending Kylian Mbappe’s contract.

Latest PSG news on Kylian Mbappe contract talks

Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

As PSG prepares to move on from one of its former stars, Laurens also reported to ESPN that Mbappe is in active talks with the club on a new contract. As of now, the two sides are very confident that Mbappe won’t be leaving the team.

Mbappe, whose contract was set to end in 2024, had been at odds with the club over his deal. When he refused to renew his contract with PSG, he was disciplined by the team and hasn’t been playing for the first-team squad in recent weeks.

However, recent dialogue with PSG yielded favorable results. Mbappe was reinstated on Sunday and has been welcomed back by the team. More importantly for PSG long-term, the French star has firmly committed to PSG through the remainder of his contract and vowed not to leave when his contract expires.

Mbappe last sign a three-year contract with PSG that included a third-year option. Details on his current negotiations with the club weren’t provided, but it’s expected he’ll remain one of the highest-paid athletes outside of Saud Arabia. Turning 24 in December, Mbappe’s return has been an immediate boost for PSG.