Odell Beckham Jr. cautioned Von Miller against becoming a Cleveland Brown a year ago

Last offseason, Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller were both rehabbing from season-ending injuries, thus they wanted to work alongside one another, motivating each to get back to top form. In that time, naturally they discussed the idea of playing together on the same team, whether right away or someday, they knew it was a goal of theirs. Both players had been linked to trade rumors in recent seasons and their injuries likely didn’t help their value.

Many viewed the Cleveland Browns to be a Super Bowl contender thanks to the roster they had put together, but even OBJ wasn’t feeling confident in their abilities as a team. He even reportedly warned Von Miller, telling him not to pursue a trade to the Browns.

According to Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated, Von Miller said OBJ told him “Don’t come to Cleveland“.

Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. don’t have any regrets

Unfortunately, neither player elaborated on the reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t feel like it was the place to be, but after seeing the near-immediate success he’s experienced with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, it’s hard to argue with his viewpoint.

Clearly things weren’t working out in Cleveland for OBJ paired with Baker Mayfield, whether we want to pin that on the quarterback’s injury, scheme, chemistry issues, or something else, none of it matters. OBJ is in a better situation now.

As far as Von Miller, it’s still strange not seeing him in his No. 58 Denver Broncos uniform, but if his past six games where he’s tallied seven sacks are any indication, the 8x Pro Bowl defender hasn’t lost his edge.

While the Browns failed to reach the playoffs, somehow both Miller and OBJ landed with the Rams and now they’re both preparing to play in the NFC Championship.