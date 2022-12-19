Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transfers to Arizona State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils will have a new starting quarterback once the 2023 college football season kicks off. Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne announced back on December 2, his plans to enter the transfer portal, opening up a world of opportunities for the 22-year-old signal-caller.

On Monday, we learned where Pyne will continue his college career, joining first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State.

For Pyne, this news comes after Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman indicated the soon-to-be junior QB would have a chance to compete for the starting role once again in the spring. Evidently, that won’t be the case, at least not in South Bend.

Arizona State lands 4-star recruit with Drew Pyne

Pyne initially competed with Tyler Buchner for the starting job last spring. He didn’t win the competition, but Pyne still got his chance after Buchner suffered a season-ending injury in just the second game of the season.

He would go on to lead the Fighting Irish to a respectable 8-2 record, but he may see the writing on the wall, with Buchner set to return and with Notre Dame possibly dipping a toe into the transfer portal as well.

In turn, the Sun Devils are getting a former four-star recruit, who also already has some experience under center.

Drew Pyne stats in 2022: 64.6% comp rate, 2,021 passing yards, 22 TD, 6 INT

For Pyne, it’s a great opportunity to start off on the right foot under coach Dillingham, who reportedly already has built a strong relationship from the QB’s visit this past weekend. Pyne has been noted to be impressed with what Dillingham did with Bo Nix at Oregon and is excited to get to work.

Pyne joins a large group of new transfers coming to play for the Sun Devils, and chances are, landing one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the transfer portal may help land a few more. The 6-foot QB has three years of eligibility left.

