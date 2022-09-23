Nicklas Backstrom is ‘optimistic’ about Washington Capitals’ return at some point in ’22-’23

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Washington Capitals training camp kicking off this week, a long-time stalwart of the franchise is feeling hopeful that he can return to the ice at some point this season.

Nicklas Backstrom has had a very productive and memorable 15-year career as a member of the Capitals roster, and he is not ready for it to end just yet. After being drafted fourth overall in the 2006 NHL entry draft, he has been a rock for the team after he made his NHL debut a year later. In ten seasons he has played in 70 or more games and has tallied 70 or more points in another eight. And he was also a major part of their run-up to the organization’s lone Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

However, staying on the ice has been difficult in recent seasons, and in 2021-2022 the 34-year-old only suited up in a career-low 47 games. In June, the Swedish star underwent a pretty serious procedure known as hip resurfacing. As explained by ClevelandClinic.org, hip resurfacing “is a form of hip replacement surgery. It uses implants to ease hip pain and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis and other conditions. The implants take the place of damaged tissue and bone, allowing for more fluid movement.”

Nicklas Backstrom believes recent hip surgery will extend his Washington Capitals career

Considering the type of surgery and the physicality of professional hockey, a return to the ice in six months is likely at best. And while the organization has no timetable on when Backstrom will return, on Friday the one-time All-Star told local media that he is feeling “optimistic” about suiting up fully healthy this season. Not to mention, he is actually feeling pain-free after a surgery that he believes could legitimately extend his playing career several more seasons.

“You want to finish on your own terms, not because of an injury and feel like you play through stuff that you don’t want to. That was a big part of [having the surgery]. I’m optimistic that I get to do that now.” Backstrom on recent surgery [h/t washington capitals]

However, the team’s general manager Brian MacLellan revealed recently that he is taking a far more cautious, wait-and-see, approach to Backstrom’s recovery and return timeline this season.

“It’s a hard surgery,” MacLellan said [h/t NBC Sports]. “Until we see halfway into his recovery what mobility [and] strength he’s gotten back from it, it’s tough to project for anybody how he reacts and how he comes out of the surgery. We’re going to wait and see where he’s at, how he’s feeling, how he’s progressing.”