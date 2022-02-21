Nick Saban could reportedly prevent Bill O’Brien from joining New England Patriots

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is very familiar with the headaches caused by replacing coordinators who leave for bigger jobs. It’s because of that experience and a strong bond with Bill Belichick that Alabama might keep Bill O’Brien in 2022.

The New England Patriots are actively searching for their next offensive coordinator, needing to fill the void left by Josh McDaniels. Belichick didn’t have a clear succession plan in place, leading to an extensive hunt for a replacement with numerous candidates emerging.

O’Brien, Alabama’s offensive coordinator, is a natural replacement. He spent five seasons on the Patriots’ coaching staff and grew up in Massachusetts. The 52-year-old is squarely on New England’s radar and viewed as the best candidate to replace McDaniels.

While New England would certainly love a reunion with its former quarterbacks coach and coordinator, Belichick’s connection to Saban might prevent it.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated detailed the Patriots’ search for a new offensive coordinator, explaining why the relationship between Saban and Belichick could end with O’Brien staying in Alabama.

“But my sense is O’Brien knows that any move from Alabama to the Patriots would have to be engineered by the guys in charge. And if Saban’s set on keeping O’Brien, based on the success he had with Heisman winner Bryce Young, I don’t see Belichick pushing the issue.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on how Nick Saban could keep Bill O’Brien from New England Patriots

There are plenty of reasons why Saban wants O’Brien to stay with the Crimson Tide. He played a crucial role in the development of quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Furthermore, Alabama’s offense needs continuity more than ever with Jameson Williams and John Metchie III off to the NFL.

Belichick’s relationship with Saban is one of the tightest among coaches and that level of respect will likely play an important role here. If the Patriots’ coach believes he can fill out his coaching staff without taking O’Brien away from Alabama, he’ll do it.

For now, it appears O’Brien will remain the play-caller for the Crimson Tide. If he departs, the vacant position will become the most coveted job in college football.

