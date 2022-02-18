Nick Saban cites Henry Ruggs crash to highlight dangers of poor leadership

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban has made countless iconic speeches during his career and coached even more young talents. During a recent speech, Saban used one of his former players as an example of the real dangers that can happen without leadership.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Henry Ruggs was arrested and charged for driving under the influence in a fatal car crash resulting in the death of Tina Tintor and her dog. Prosecutors allege he was driving 156 mph just seconds before his Corvette crashed into Tintor’s vehicle.

Ruggs, who is currently on house arrest, faces 46 years in prison if convicted. Now 23, Ruggs’ NFL career is almost certainly over and a young life was lost.

Speaking at the Alabama Football Coaches Association, Saban talked about young student-athletes and how they are now “more than ever” concerned about what others think of them, impacting their ability to be a role model when it’s tough.

As part of his example, Saban highlighted how Ruggs was drinking in Las Vegas with his friends and they allowed him to drive instead of taking much more responsible action.

“Well, if there was a player in Las Vegas who was drinking at 3 o’clock in the morning with his buddies and his girlfriend and somebody would have taken his keys away. It probably would have pissed him off, probably would have made him mad. Probably wouldn’t have thought very much of you for doing that.” Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban on lack of leadership around Henry Ruggs, via MattBeGreat

Saban’s point is obvious. Those around Ruggs could have made the safest decision by taking his keys away and not allowing anyone to drive home. While the NFL Players Association no longer offers the driver program for players, ride-sharing services were available in Las Vegas.

Instead, to Saban’s point, those around him ultimately allowed Ruggs to seemingly get behind the wheel. Because of it, lives were changed forever and a family is still left mourning the tragic loss of their daughter.

“But would he be better off now? Or is he better off where he was going 156 miles an hour and running into someone and killing them. And he’s in jail. And he doesn’t have a career anymore. And he’s a good kid. And he didn’t have one problem on our team at Alabama. So what kinda friend were you? What kinda leader were you when you allowed the guy to do it? But nobody wants to do it because they’re afraid of what somebody’s gonna think of you. People are more apprehensive about being leaders than they’ve ever been before because they’re worried about what everybody would think.” Nick Saban on the ramifications from the lack of leadership

Saban and many across the sports world can only hope a lesson is learned from this tragedy. Unfortunately, history says it will continue to happen.