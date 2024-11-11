Week 11 NFL QB Rankings: Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray get big wins

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 10. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: Dak Prescott ranked 22nd)

Aside from starting former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, the Dallas Cowboys had no choice but to turn to Cooper Rush after Dak Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury. But Rush had the worst start of his career, completing 13-of-23 passes for just 45 yards. He also lost two sacks, which did cause the Cowboys to see what Lance was capable of. We'll see who gets the start next time.

31. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: Trevor Lawrence ranked 16th)

There were moments where it looked like Mac Jones might be able lead the Jaguars to an upset win over a top-ten Vikings defense. But the former first-round pick kept throwing the game away, with two fourth-quarter interceptions to seal the outcome. If that wasn't enough to convince you that Jones isn't an NFL-caliber starting quarterback, he also lost a fumble on a botched snap. The Jaguars are in trouble if Trevor Lawrence is forced to miss the season.

30. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (LW: 31)

Bryce Young has won back-to-back starts for the first time in the former No. 1 overall pick's career. Like usual, the stat line wasn't pretty. Young completed 15-of-25 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Yet, he also didn't commit any turnovers for just the fifth time in 21 career starts. Overall, the Panthers will take this, even if it's just a baby step of progress.

29. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: Mason Rudolph ranked 30th)

Will Levis avoided turnovers for the first time this season, and it came against the NFL's best defense. That should be considered a win, especially since he was able to complete a career-high 78.2% of his passes while finding the endzone twice. Levis did however take seven sacks, yet this was still a step forward for the 25-year-old former second-round pick.

28. Gardner Minshew III, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 31)

In a game that quickly turned into a blowout, Antonio Pierce benched Gardner Minshew for Desmond Ridder, who just arrived in Vegas on Oct. 21st. Obviously, that's not a good look for Minshew after inking a two-year, $25 million contract. Yet, the benching was justified after Minshew had totaled just 124 passing yards on 17 attempts. It also didn't help that he botched a handoff, leading to a fumble. We'll see how long his next start lasts the next time the Raiders take the field.

27. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 28)

The rookie quarterback is still experiencing first-year growing pains. On Sunday, that included taking a career-high nine sacks and completing just 53.3% of his passes. Williams had 120 passing yards, but lost 51 yards via sacks. So he really only had 69 yards on 39 dropbacks, which is terrible efficiency. His chances of winning Offensive Rookie of The Year have disappeared, with Bo Nix taking over second place behind Jayden Daniels.

26. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 24)

How is the 39-year-old quarterback still in the Colts' lineup? He should have been benched after his first two interceptions, yet Indianapolis allowed Flacco to have three interceptions and a lost fumble and it still sounds like Shane Steichen is standing by the 17-year-veteran. Whatever magic Flacco had has worn off for a 4-6 Colts team that looks like it needs a spark from Anthony Richardson.

25. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 29)

Drake Maye didn't have a banner performance, but he didn't need to while the Patriots defense did all the work. Yet, Maye performed well for his part, finishing with 184 yards, a touchdown and an interception while adding a 19-yard rush. Maye wasn't asked to do much but he escaped with the second win of his career while taking a small step of progress gaining valuable experience.

24. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 26)

A week after one of his best starts of the season, Daniel Jones had a game to forget, throwing two interceptions. Both were a bit fluky, with one robbed from his target's hands and another bouncing in the air off a helmet into the arms of a defender. Jones had chances to hit wide open receivers, but he failed to overcome pressure from the Panthers. He finished with just 190 passing yards and a completion rate of 59.4% while having a rushing touchdown on a goal-line rollout. While his numbers should be better, considering Jones has fallen victim to the most dropped passes in the NFL. If we take those 24 drops away, Jones would have a sparkly 70.3% completion rate.

23. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (LW: 25)

It turns out, Jameis Winston isn't the hero Cleveland needs. We saw the risky way of Winston, where he finished with three interceptions and just one touchdown. The cannon-armed QB also struggled with his accuracy, completing 26-of-46 passes for 235 yards. Though to be fair, he did face the NFL's best scoring defense. Now he has an extra week to prepare for his next start, which comes against the Saints, his former team.

22. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 27)

The rookie had the Broncos in what looked like was a position to be the only team to beat the Chiefs. Yet, it's not Nix's fault his head coach decided to get ultra conservative and kneel it instead of going for the kill, nor is it his fault that the Broncos had their game-winning kick blocked. Nix had a good game, with just eight passes touching the turf while passing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

21. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 21)

The Super Bowl winner completed just 56.8% of his passes, but he still showed off his clutch trait by saving his best for last, on a beautiful 39-yard game-winning touchdown strike to Demarcus Robinson. He did well to get the ball out quickly and avoid negative plays by finishing with zero sacks or turnovers, and that may have been the difference in the Rams' OT thriller. Now we'll see if he can take advantage of a Dolphins pass defense that's only allowed one 300-yard passer all season. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

20. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 20)

With just three incompletions, Tua Tagovailoa was his usual, accurate self against Buffalo, and he even picked up a rushing first down. But the Dolphins' offense is somehow lacking explosive plays, with Tyreek Hill's 28-yard reception being their biggest play of the day. Still, Tagovailoa kept the Dolphins in contention for a win, which is much better than we saw from his injury replacements. We'll see what he has in store on Monday night against the Rams.

19. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 23)

The former Super Bowl winner completed just 50% of his passes against the Commanders, but just like last week, Russell Wilson came through in the clutch. His biggest throw was a 32-yard game-winning touchdown to newcomer Mike Williams, but he also got solid production from George Pickens with a 91-yard day plus another score. Wilson finished with 195 yards, and an interception, but the three touchdowns made up for the flaws.

18. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 18)

Where did the four-time NFL MVP's magic go? It hasn't shown up this season for football's oldest active quarterback. Garrett Wilson led Jets pass-catchers with 41 receiving yards, despite Davante Adams drawing 13 targets. Rodgers would finish with just 151 passing yards on 35 attempts for a putrid 4.3 YPA. If the Jets still had Zach Wilson, it would be time to play the youngster with upside.

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 15)

The NFL's passing yards leader through nine weeks, Geno Smith has been very productive, but now it's coming with more turnovers as he's now tied for the most interceptions too. The Seahawks' franchise quarterback delivered a thrilling performance to bring the game to OT, but it also included several mind-boggling throws and taking way too long to process the pressure bearing down upon him. Overall, it was a mixed effort last week.

16. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 12)

After a three-interception performance, Sam Darnold now leads the NFL with 13 turnovers. Obviously that's not ideal, but he's still leading a productive Vikings passing offense that's entering Week 11 with a 7-2 record. Next up is a top-five Titans passing defense, so Darnold will have to get back on the same page with Justin Jefferson, who he targeted nine times on Sunday. Unfortunately, three of them resulted in interceptions. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

15. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 19)

14. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 17)

Derek Carr did the unthinkable on Sunday by making Marquez Valdes-Scantling look unstoppable. He'd connect with MVS on two and 40-yard touchdowns, plus a 57-yard bomb. They were key plays in helping Carr's desperate Saints move to 3-7 in a crucial win over thier NFC South divisional rivals. Overall, Carr finished with a robust 10.8 YPA, tallying 269 yards on 16 completions in another excellent outing.

13. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 14)

Playing despite dealing with a groin injury in Week 9, Jordan Love clearly wasn't at his best. It didn't help that it was raining all day long at Lambeau Field, but that didn't prevent Jared Goff from avoiding mistakes. Love, however, could not ditch his turnover tendencies, throwing a bone-headed interception right into the arms of Kerby Joseph, which went for a pick-6. The Packers never recovered in the 24-14 loss, and now Love is tied for the NFL lead with ten interceptions thrown.

12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 7)

A slump from C.J. Stroud? We're not used to seeing the Texans franchise quarterback complete just 11-of-30 pass attempts. In fact, his 36.7% completion rate against the Jets was a new career-low, and it comes just two weeks after a career-low 86 passing yards. Of course, not having Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs played a major factor, so we'll see how getting his leading receiver back on Sunday night can help.

11. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 10)

Facing the Saints' 25th-ranked pass defense didn't prevent Kirk Cousins from going off for 306 passing yards, but he wasn't able to find the end zone. Yet, finding Saints All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu for an interception with just two minutes remaining didn't help. He's been highly productive, as usual, but this Falcons team is playing with a slim margin of error, which has been the typical storyline everywhere Cousins goes.

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 13)

Jalen Hurts accounted for four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing), 258 yards (202 passing, 56 rushing) and still had time to rest in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. Hurts did face early pressure in Micah Parsons' return from injury, leading to five sacks, an interception and a lost fumble, but this was still one of his best games of the season.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 11)

Kyler Murray was phenomenal against a Jets team facing a must-win situation. But the former No. 1 overall pick showed no remorse, becoming the first player in NFL history to complete 85% of his passes while also having two rushing touchdowns. Murray ended with 266 passing yards and a ridiculous 11.1 YPA in what could only be described as a perfect game.

8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 9)

The NFL leader in average depth of target was back to connecting on explosive plays to finish with a season-high 353 passing yards while averaging 9.8 YPA. Purdy found the end zone twice and picked up a rushing first down on a 10-yard scramble too. Most importantly, he led the 49ers on a game-winning drive to seal a much-needed win over the Buccaneers.

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 8)

The Chiefs finally looked like their flawless record would have a small blemish, but Patrick Mahomes remains undefeated. We see Mahomes gaining confidence in his receivers, with Travis Kelce and DeAndre Hopkins combining for 12 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown. With those two veterans providing consistency we should see the 266-yard days like Mahomes had on Sunday turn into eyebrow-raising stat lines again.

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 6)

Mayfield had the fourth-fewest passing yards in his career in Sunday's three-point loss to the 49ers. Which is to say Mayfield's 116-yard, one-TD performance was his worst game in a Buccaneers uniform yet. Of course, facing the 49ers' defense is never easy, but averaging just four yards per passing attempt is never acceptable.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 5)

Not even a rain-soaked afternoon at Lambeau Field could slow down Jared Goff's incredible momentum. Goff has completed 83.5% of his passes over the past five games. Even if it only amounted to 145 yards, Goff finished with just four incompletions in last Sunday's big win. He also didn't commit any turnovers and took just one sack, making positive plays all day long.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 3)

After going seven weeks without throwing an interception, Josh Allen now has four in the past three games. Even though his turnover rate has increased, the NFL MVP candidate has led the Bills to five consecutive wins. Aside from the two picks, Allen still accounted for 330 yards (280 passing, 50 rushing) and a touchdown, and he should have better days once Amari Cooper returns.

3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 2)

Even though he's still the favorite to win NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels had his worst game of the season against the NFL's second-best scoring defense. Daniels had a career-low 50% completion rate and didn't score a touchdown for just the second time in his career. Yet, he's still thrown just two interceptions all season and is still having an excellent debut performance. Check out our latest NFL defense rankings and how they impact fantasy QBs

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

A slow start may have set the Bengals up with a below-.500 record, but it hasn't impacted Joe Burrow's performance. He's since become an MVP candidate, which would only happen if Cincinnati could snag a playoff spot. But Burrow's doing his job. His most recent effort featured a 428-yard game with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's been one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

