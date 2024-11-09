Jacksonville Jaguars labeled ‘perfect fit’ for future Hall of Fame head coach

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Doug Pederson may be a Super Bowl-winning head coach, but he hasn’t been able to get positive results from the Jacksonville Jaguars. After back-to-back 9-8 seasons, the Jaguars are back to where they were before Pederson was hired, in last place of the AFC South.

While the Jaguars still have eight games to play, Pederson’s 20-23 record with Jacksonville could get worse before it gets better. It doesn’t help that Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which could force him to miss just the second game of his NFL career.

Yet, if Pederson has another lost season after missing the playoffs in 2023, we could see Jaguars owner Shahid Khan’s patience wear thin, especially if he can hire an all-time great.

Why Bill Belichick is a perfect fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Since becoming the majority owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, Shad Khan has hired five different head coaches. In other words, firing Doug Pederson wouldn’t come as a big shock in Duval. But if the Jaguars move on from the former Eagles head coach, surely they’d have to have confidence they can hire someone who gets better results.

But the solution may already be waiting for them, with six-time Super Bowl champ Bill Belichick still itching for a chance to put on a head coaching headset again. Recently, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini suggested the Jaguars would be the “perfect” fit for Bill Belichick because Khan would essentially allow the future Hall of Fame coach to do his thing.

“I think for someone like Bill Belichick, I do think his comfort level would probably be more with an owner with less hands on those decisions. So that’s why you’ve probably seen a lot of smoke about the Jags if they potentially move on from Doug Pederson. Bill Belichick would be perfect there. “ Dianna Russini on Bill Belichick and the Jacksonville Jaguars

Moving on from a respected head coach is difficult. Yet, if the Jaguars could have confidence in hiring arguably the best coach in NFL history, it may be a move worth making for a franchise still seeking it’s first Super Bowl trophy.

