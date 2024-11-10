Jacksonville Jaguars fearing season-ending Trevor Lawrence injury

Credit: Garry Smits/The Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been four years since the Jacksonville Jaguars made Trevor Lawrence the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s proven to be extremely durable, having only missed one game in his NFL career. On Sunday, the NFL’s second-highest-paid player will miss the second game of his pro career with an AC sprain to his left, non-throwing shoulder.

The Jaguars have a Week 12 bye but still have seven games left after Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, Lawrence may not be joining them again this season.

Trevor Lawrence’s season may already be over

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 2-7 thus far, which essentially rules them out of playoff contention. This has been the story in three of his four seasons with the team. The lone season the Jaguars did reach the postseason, Lawrence led them to a thrilling 31-30 Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Otherwise, Lawrence has led the Jaguars to a 22-37 regular season record. Of course, a quarterback can not be judged entirely on his win-loss record, and there’s a case to be made that the organization hasn’t set their quarterback up for success throughout his career either.

Yet, for anyone who suggests Lawrence is the reason the Jaguars have struggled, they’re about to get a long look at how another former first-round pick from the same draft class performs. They may even get to see Mac Jones for the rest of the season.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Lawrence’s shoulder injury could sideline him for the rest of the season.

“The injury could sideline Lawrence for the rest of the season, according to those sources. The quarterback is still gathering information about his options.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Trevor Lawrence

Jones is already on his second team after becoming the 15th overall pick by the Patriots, just 14 selections after Lawrence was picked by the Jaguars. Jones has an 18-24 win-loss record in his career but doesn’t have nearly the same traits as Lawrence. Yet, now he’ll get a second chance. We’ll see how long it lasts.

