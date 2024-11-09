Cincinnati Bengals attempted to add a Pro Bowl pass-rusher opposite Trey Hendrickson

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals made one move before last Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline passed, picking up backup running back Khalil Herbert for a seventh-round pick. One move they didn’t make was adding another pass-rusher to work opposite of NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson.

Cincinnati’s defense ranks 26th in points allowed, and one particular area of weakness is generating pressure. The Bengals enter Week 10, averaging the seventh-fewest sacks per season, but they recently tried to add a potential impact player.

Cincinnati Bengals tried signing Yannick Ngakoue

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals didn’t trade for another pass-rusher, that doesn’t mean general manager Duke Tobin didn’t try to upgrade the position. Recently, after the trade deadline passed, the Ravens released Pro Bowl pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue from their active roster.

Since he’s a veteran with over four years of experience, Ngakoue was subject to the waiver process, allowing teams with the worst records to have priority over teams with better records. Even though the Bengals entered the week at 4-5, plenty of other teams are worse off, with nine teams still having just two wins.

The Patriots were joined by one other team in attempting to claim Yannick Ngakoue: the Bengals.



New England had priority over Cincinnati, otherwise Ngakoue – who was waived just priority to the Ravens defeating the Bengals – would have stayed in the AFC North. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2024

The thing is, the Bengals put in a waiver claim on Ngakoue, but for whatever reason, the New England Patriots decided to claim the 29-year-old instead. The Patriots rank just fourth in sacks this season, so there’s a clear need, but Ngakoue likely would have preferred to land with a team who still has a chance to reach the playoffs, but he didn’t have any say in the matter.

Ngakoue has played in just five games for the Ravens this season, where he tallied 1.5 sacks. But he’s recorded 70.5 sacks in his nine-year career and could have provided some extra juice to Lou Anarumo’s defense. While the Bengals missed out on signing Ngakoue, there are plenty of other top NFL free agents available.

