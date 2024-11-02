Bryce Young trade rumors point to an eventual change of scenery for the 2023 NFL Draft’s top pick

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers may be getting ready to trade a former No. 1 pick before Tuesday’s NFL deadline, but Jadeveon Clowney is not the one many are wondering about. Instead, Panthers fans want to know whether Bryce Young is still the future of the franchise, and it turns out that other organizations are wondering the same thing.

Teams are calling about trading for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Young may very well become available, but not right away.

Bryce Young trade rumors could heat up this offseason

The Carolina Panthers clearly haven’t gotten a positive return on their Bryce Young investment after trading two firsts, two seconds, and D.J. Moore for the former Alabama star. Since then, the Panthers finished with the NFL’s worst record last season, gift-wrapping Caleb Williams to Chicago when Carolina could have otherwise traded the pick for a significant draft haul.

Nevertheless, the Panthers are struggling again this season, with a 1-7 record and one more game to play before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Young has a 2-17 record across 19 starts, and there have been more low points than bright spots.

Young’s awkward situation in Carolina has led to several teams inquiring about a potential trade for the 23-year-old. But is Carolina ready to throw in the towel on someone they thought could be a franchise savior dating back to April of 2023?

Teams wanting to trade for Young may have to wait, at least until past this year’s trade deadline, but the former Heisman winner could become available once the offseason begins.

“It’s not a surprise the Carolina Panthers continue receiving multiple calls from teams interested in trading for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. At this time, Carolina is not considering moving the quarterback, who is starting Sunday against the Saints. The Panthers were encouraged by his improvements and overall commitment to the team in his return to the field last week. I do expect the team will assess everything this offseason and make a decision on Young’s future in Carolina. NFL executives around the league believe if Carolina decides to trade him they’ll get a better deal by waiting until offseason anyways.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Bryce Young

It’s a bit odd to assume the Panthers will suddenly get more value for Young when the offseason gets underway. However, maybe they’re banking on him showing more signs of growth over the final nine games of the season.

Plus, there are always more teams that need/want a quarterback than there are actual proven talents available on the open market. Teams that miss out on their top target could be more eager to buy low on a player with star upside, hoping his struggles can be attributed to the Panthers’ shaky foundation.

