1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 9, including what happens with Aaron Rodgers and the Dallas Cowboys

It's already NFL Week 9, and that means we have 15 more matchups to preview. Unlike last week's NFL schedule, this time, two teams are on a bye. Yet, with all 30 other teams in action, there's plenty to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule.

Aaron Rodgers scores 3 TD in Jets win over Texans

Even though one NFL insider is asking whether the Jets would trade Aaron Rodgers, this team is still all in on competing for a playoff spot, even if it seems unlikely. But after losing to the Patriots in Week 8, we expect everyone on the Jets to bring their best, knowing they'll have to deliver a near-flawless performance to beat the Texans. Rodgers has five games with multiple touchdowns this season, but on Thursday, he'll have his first three-TD game as a member of the Jets.

Falcons score 50 points in big win over Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 9, allowing 28.3 points per game, the second-highest amount in the NFL. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins has the Atlanta Falcons flirting with a top-ten offense for the first time since 2018. After scoring 31 or more points in three of the past four weeks, don't be surprised if the Falcons reach another level, with a 50-point performance while defeating the Cowboys.

Tyreek Hill has 150-yard game in Dolphins win over Bills

Tyreek Hill had 130 receiving yards in the Miami Dolphins' season opener. He hasn't gone over 72 yards since. But now that Tua Tagovailoa will have another full week of practice after making his return from a concussion last Sunday, we could see Mike McDaniel's offense ready to take off. With Miami heading to Buffalo, we could see a shootout take place between these two scoring attacks. If so, don't be surprised when The Cheetah goes off for his first 150-yard game of the season.

Trey Hendrickson records three sacks in Bengals win over Raiders

Trey Hendrickson enters Week 9 with seven sacks, tied for third place among NFL sack leaders this season. This week he has to go up against a Raiders offensive line that boasts one of the game's best left tackles in Kolton Miller, but not much else. But without a dangerous backfield threat, Hendrickson will be able to pin his ears back and focus on creating pressure. This approach will help him get the best of Miller by sacking Raiders quarterbacks three times in a much-needed Bengals win.

Jameis Winston stays hot with 350-yard game in Browns win over Chargers

The Browns made a playcalling change last week, but it was also Jameis Winston's first start. Cleveland scored more than 20 points and had more than 200 passing yards for the first time all season. Now he faces the NFL's best defense, but we'll go out on a limb and say not even the Chargers can slow down his momentum with the former No. 1 pick as he has the 15th 350-yard game of his unique career.

Patriots beat Titans by 20 points

The Patriots and Titans are two of the worst teams in the NFL. They're both poised to land a top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But with Drake Maye at the helm, the Patriots at least have the potential to pop off for a big game. Yet, the rookie suffered a concussion last week, putting his status for Week 9 in doubt. However, the Titans have already lost three games by ten or more points this season, including last week's 52-14 debacle. We wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots made them look foolish again with a 20-point win this Week.

Terry McLaurin gets 150 yards in Commanders win over Giants

Terry McLaurin has gotten a chance to show off his blazing speed this season, but can you believe he's never had more than 141 yards in a single game? Of course, he'd never had a quarterback as good as Jayden Daniels either. Meanwhile, the Giants have a top-ten passing defense. Still, individually, they don't have a cornerback capable of shutting down McLaurin, especially if he uses his 4.35 speed to get past the last level of defense. If he can break loose for a big play, don't rule out McLaurin setting a new career-high with 150 or more passing yards.

Alvin Kamara gets season-high 130 yards + 2 TD in Saints win over Panthers

Alvin Kamara's enjoying a career resurgence this season and is on pace to finish with 1,725 yards from scrimmage. The Saints could have Derek Carr back in the lineup this week, which should only help New Orleans' offense be much more efficient. Plus, Carolina allows the most points in the NFL, so Kamara's bound to have a big game. He might even set a new season-high with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson top 100 rushing yards in Ravens win over Broncos

The Ravens have the NFL's best rushing offense this season, averaging 200 rushing yards a game. Derrick Henry leads the league with 946 yards, and Lamar Jackson ranks 14th with 501 yards. This week, they're taking on a top-five Broncos rushing defense, but we're betting that not even Denver can clip these Ravens' wings. Each player will top 100 rushing yards individually, proving that the Ravens are strong Super Bowl contenders.

Cooper DeJean gets pick-6 in Eagles win over Jaguars

Despite being hyped up as a potential first-round pick, Cooper DeJean slipped to the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Iowa superstar is playing a bigger role on special teams than he is on defense, where he's working as the Eagles' punt returner. Yet, he's still seen 149 defensive snaps too. But DeJean is still seeking his first interception, and we're guessing it happens this week against Trevor Lawrence, and he'll return it for a touchdown too.

Caleb Williams has 300-yard game in Bears win over Cardinals

So far, the 23-year-old Caleb Williams has been rather inconsistent in his first NFL season. He'll have four touchdowns one week and none the next. He's also had fewer than 200 passing yards in four of his seven starts, but also 304 or more in two others. We'll guess the No. 1 overall pick is feeling dangerous this week, taking on a Cardinals defense that allows the NFL's third-most passing yards per attempt. Who knows, the Bears quarterback might even have another 300-yard game.

Jordan Love finishes with 4 TD in Packers win over Lions

Jordan Love hurt his groin last week, but it sounds as if he'll be good to go for Sunday's big matchup against the Lions. Detroit's coming off a 52-14 win that helps them look like the best team in the NFC. So that's why it would be surprising for the Packers to squeak out a win, but if Love has a four-touchdown game, Green Bay might just pull off the upset.

Cooper Kupp gets 120 yards + 2 TD in Rams win over Seahawks

Cooper Kupp returned after a three-game absence for last Sunday's win over the Vikings, but only recorded 51 yards and a touchdown. He was overshadowed by Puka Nacua who had 106 yards in his return from injury. But we expect the Seahawks to focus on shutting down Nacua this week instead. If so, it could free Kupp up to have his second game with over 100 receiving yards this season, and his first-multi TD performance.

Joe Flacco has 300-yard game in Colts win over Vikings

The Colts benched Anthony Richardson, which indicates they're prioritizing a chance to win now with Joe Flacco instead. The former Super Bowl-winner's gunslinging style always leads to a pass-heavy recipe mixed with deep balls. Even though the Vikings allow the 10th-fewest passing yards per attempt, it won't prevent Flacco from getting over 300 passing yards for the second time this season.

Baker Mayfield wakes up feeling dangerous, gets 4 TD in Buccaneers win over Chiefs

