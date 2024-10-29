Indianapolis Colts surprisingly bench quarterback Anthony Richardson after asking to be subbed out of game against Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson will be watching Week 9’s game from the sideline.

According to multiple reports, the Indianapolis Colts are benching the young quarterback for next Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Joe Flacco will get the start.

A QB change for the Colts: Indianapolis is benching former first-round pick Anthony Richardson and turning to veteran Joe Flacco, sources tell @FowlerESPN and me. Coaches met this morning and made the seismic organizational decision to change QBs.

It’s a surprising move as Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is supposed to be the franchise quarterback. Now, questions will emerge if he will be part of the Colts’ future.

Richardson was far from a finished product coming out of the University of Florida, but he did start immediately as a rookie.

Richardson had a tumultuous first season in the NFL. He missed one game due to a concussion and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during Week 5 of the 2023 season. Overall, he played in just four games last year.

Richardson had also missed two games this season due to a hip injury. But when he’s been on the field, he’s struggled. Richardson has the worst completion percentage in the league at 44.4%. According to ESPN’s Ben Solak, it’s the second-worst completion percentage this century, only behind former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith.

Through six games, Richardson is 3-3, throwing for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He’s also rushed for 242 yards and one score.

During Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans, one play may have decided Richardson’s fate as the Colts’ starting QB.

Indianapolis Colts turning to Joe Flacco over Anthony Richardson

While the Colts were driving in the third quarter and inside the red zone, Richardson asked to be taken out of the game following a sack on second down. Flacco came in and finished the drive.

After the game, Richardson told reporters that he was “tired.”

“Tired, I ain’t gonna lie,” Richardson said. “That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told (head coach Shane Steichen) I needed a break right there.”

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson on taking himself out of the game in the 3rd quarter: "Tired, I ain't gonna lie. That was a lot of running right there that I did … So, I just told Shane (Steichen) I needed a break right there."



(🎥 @WISHNews8)pic.twitter.com/5DiUalDXDU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2024

Richardson finished the game 10-for-32, throwing for 175 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that he spoke to Richardson about coming out of the game. More eye-opening, though, and what should have been the writing on the wall, Steichen didn’t commit that Richardson would start in Week 9.

“We’re evaluating everything, not just the quarterback — everything,” Steichen said, via The Athletic. “We all gotta be better. We’re sitting at .500, and I think looking back at what we’ve done, there’s a whole bunch of areas that we can improve on. I’m not just talking about the quarterback. I’m talking about everything. We’ve gotta be better moving forward.”

And to clear this up, @GreggDoyelStar asked #Colts HC Shane Steichen: "Is he (Anthony Richardson) starting Sunday?"

Steichen's response: "We are evaluating everything."



Steichen’s response: “We are evaluating everything.”



Steichen said they were “evaluating everything” a few times today. But he clearly didn’t commit to AR as QB1. pic.twitter.com/1FkaYtq0vt — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 28, 2024

Steichen claims that Richardson subbing himself out wouldn’t have anything to do with his decision.

“I think, obviously, there’s a whole bunch of different things, right? There really is,” Steichen added. “It’s not just one guy, right? It’s everything. We’ve gotta just look at the whole big picture and look at our football team, look at our roster, look at our personnel, look at our scheme and then we go from there.”

While filling in for Richardson this season, Flacco has thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

The Colts are six-point road underdogs against the Vikings.

