Week 10 college football schedule: 1 bold prediction for every ranked game this week

Can you believe the Week 10 college football schedule has already arrived? By Friday, college football fans will already be watching the first ranked matchup of the week, but there are 14 more on Saturday. With so many big games coming up, it felt like the proper time to make one bold prediction for every ranked matchup on the Week 10 college football schedule. This is no different than we've done in the NFL each week. But the pro football version won't arrive until Wednesday. Until then, enjoy these college football predictions.

Ashton Jeanty helps Boise State dominate San Diego State with 200-yard day

You've been living under a rock if you haven't heard of Ashton Jeanty by now. He's a bonafide Heisman candidate and a true threat to become a rare first-round pick as a running back. The Boise State product has three games with over 200 rushing yards this season. We could see the superstar go off for another 200-yard game against a San Diego State defense that ranks 93rd in rushing yards allowed this season. Doing so would only strengthen his Heisman bid.

Will Howard leads Ohio State to double-digit win over Penn State

Looking ahead to one of the biggest games of his career, Will Howard spoke about how badly he wanted to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions while growing up as a fan. However, after they didn't want him during the recruiting process, now the Ohio State QB is "stoked" about playing in Beaver Stadium. Don't be shocked if he turns in one of the best games of his career, delivering a convincing win over Penn State.

Cam Ward records new career-high in rushing yards in Miami’s win over Duke

Cam Ward was a good player in his two seasons at Washington State, but transferring to Miami has helped him become an elite talent. Ward is already among the Heisman frontrunners and we expect another huge game this week, even though it comes against a Duke defense ranking 21st in points allowed. One area where the Blue Devils struggle is at stopping the run, where they allow 179 yards per game. This is where we expect Ward to have one of his best games yet, tallying a new career-high 100 rushing yards while still leading an effective passing attack.

Jaxson Dart throws for five touchdowns in Ole Miss win over Arkansas

Steadily improving each year, Jaxson Dart is in the midst of his best season yet. While Ole Miss has a couple of games they'd like to play again, Dart is among the leaders in several SEC passing categories, proving he's really not to blame. So when the Rebels take on Arkansas on Saturday, we wouldn't be shocked if Dart has one of the best games of his life, finishing with five touchdown passes for the second time of his collegiate career. Except unlike last time, it won't come against Furman.

Bryson Daily racks up 150 rushing yards, 3 TDs in Army win over Air Force

Outside of diehard Army football fans, no one had heard of Bryson Daily before the year kicked off. But the senior quarterback has been masterful, leading the Black Knights to a spotless 7-0 record thanks to his dual-threat talents. But the Air Force is no match for this Army football team, which means Daily could be set to amass over 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns in another dominant performance.

Max Brosmer passes for another 300 yards in Minnesota win over Illinois

Usually, the Minnesota Golden Gophers use a run-heavy approach. But they've never had a pure quarterback as good as Max Brosmer. The senior transfer quarterback is coming off the best game of his career, a 320-yard, four-touchdown win over Maryland. The recent success could lead to another strong effort, with Brosmer putting up the first back-to-back 300-yard game of his Big Ten career in a big win over a ranked Illinois team.

Michigan Wolverines keep score within ten points, but still lose to Oregon Ducks

Here we have the No. 1 ranked team in the nation going up against a Michigan team that started their season ranked ninth. Obviously the Wolverines have fallen out of favor since, losing big to Texas and Illinois while dropping a winnable game against Washington. They may not have J.J. McCarthy leading the way, but this roster still boasts a lot of NFL talent. Oregon is a great team, but don't be shocked if Michigan somehow keeps this one within ten points, and still loses.

Carson Beck has near flawless 300-yard, no turnover day in Georgia win over Florida

Before the year kicked off, Carson Beck was a popular pick to be a top-five selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Yet, after a rocky season, the Georgia QB is no longer placed in that elite tier of quarterbacks. However, he has still flashed plenty of arm talent, he just hasn't been consistent enough, and turnovers have been a big issue. Meanwhile, Billy Napier's struggles at Florida have continued, leading the Gators to a 4-3 start. Don't be shocked if Beck puts it all together for a 300-yard, no turnover win over Florida.

Texas Tech upsets Iowa State, delivers first loss of season to Cyclones

Even though they're not ranked, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have the 16th-highest scoring offense in the nation, averaging 38.1 points per game. The Iowa State Cyclones actually are ranked, and they allow the ninth-fewest points in the nation, at 14.4 PPG. Yet, we wouldn't be shocked if Texas Tech's offense, featuring quarterback Behren Morton and star running back Tahj Brooks, leads to the first Cyclones loss of the season.

Kurtis Rourke returns, helps Indiana score 40 points in win over Michigan State

Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke suffered a brutal finger injury in Indiana's win over Nebraska, leading to him missing last week's win over Washington. But there's optimism that Rourke will return against a good Michigan State defense that allows the 35th-fewest points in the nation. The thing is, Indiana has only scored fewer than 40 points twice this season, and one came without Rourke. If he plays, expect another 40-point effort from the Hoosiers.

Kansas State dominates Houston with 30-point win

Kansas State's Chris Klieman is quickly becoming a household name in the coaching community after leading the Wildcats to a 7-1 start. Amazingly, it's both the defense and the offense that have helped them get here, with both units ranking 36th in the nation. Meanwhile, Houston has already been shut out twice this season, so don't be surprised when they lose by 30 points on Saturday

Conner Weigman shocks everyone with 300-yard day in Texas A&M win over South Carolina

It may be Conner Weigman's third season at Texas A&M, but he still isn't performing like a program leader. He's coming off the worst game of his career, where he completed just 33% of his passes for 64 yards. But the Aggies QB knows he has to be much better, taking on a South Carolina defense that allows the 22nd-fewest points per game in the nation. Who knows, Weigman might even have his first 300-yard game of the season.

Louisville gets shocking win over Cade Klubnik’s Clemson Tigers

On paper, the Louisville Cardinals have no business taking down an 11th-ranked Clemson Tigers team that ranks fourth in scoring. Yet, the Tigers haven't had many scares this season, which either means they're a really good team, or a fluke game is coming. Meanwhile, Louisville's Tyler Shough has led a potent passing attack, spreading the ball between Ja'Corey Brooks and Isaac Brown, both of whom already have over 780 receiving yards this season. Don't be shocked when the tandem helps Louisville get one of the biggest upsets of the week over Clemson.

Dylan Sampson goes off for 150-yard game in Tennessee win over Kentucky

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava may not be having the breakout season many projected for the Volunteers. But Dylan Sampson has emerged as one of the best running backs in the nation. He enters this week's game with 838 rushing yards and a ridiculous 17 touchdowns. We expect him to feast against a Kentucky team that likely won't have much scoring success, leading to a situation where the Vols run out most of the clock. Sampson might even have the first 150-yard rushing game of his career.

Pittsburgh leads exciting win over SMU, as both teams combine for 100 points

