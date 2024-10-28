fbpx

Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Week 9 fantasy rankings
Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We’re officially past the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season and that also means we’re just a few weeks away from the fantasy football playoffs. With the season moving quickly and start-sit decisions more important than ever, our Week 9 fantasy rankings will take you through setting your lineups for this week.

As always, we must be aware of bye weeks. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are off this week, meaning the likes of Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, George Pickens and Najee Harris aren’t available. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the NFL injury report, noting any key players that are uncertain to take the field.

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 9 fantasy rankings.

Week 9 fantasy QB rankings

Week 9 fantasy rankings
Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Joe Burrowvs Las Vegas Raiders
2Jalen Hurtsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
3Jayden Daniels (Q – Ribs)@ New York Giants
4Josh Allenvs Miami Dolphins
5Lamar Jacksonvs Denver Broncos
6Tua Tagovailoa@ Buffalo Bills
7Sam Darnoldvs Indianapolis Colts
8Jordan Lovevs Detroit Lions
9Dak Prescott@ Atlanta Falcons
10Jared Goff@ Green Bay Packers
11Patrick Mahomeesvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Caleb Williams@ Arizona Cardinals
13C.J. Stroud@ New York Jets
14Geno Smithvs Los Angeles Rams
15Kyler Murrayvs Chicago Bears
16Matthew Stafford@ Seattle Seahawks
17Trevor Lawrence@ Jacksonville Jaguars
18Aaron Rodgersvs Houston Texans
19Kirk Cousinsvs Dallas Cowboys
20Baker Mayfield@ Kansas City Chiefs

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy RB rankings

Week 9 fantasy rankings
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Saquon Barkleyvs Jacksonville Jaguars
2Derrick Henryvs Denver Broncos
3Kyren Williams@ Seattle Seahawks
4Bijan Robinsonvs Dallas Cowboys
5Kenneth Walker IIIvs Los Angeles Rams
6Joe Mixon@ New York Jets
7Jonathan Taylor@ Minnesota Vikings
8Jahmyr Gibbs@ Green Bay Packers
9Breece Hallvs Houston Texans
10Alvin Kamara@ Carolina Panthers
11Tony Pollardvs New England Patriots
12David Montgomery@ Green Bay Packers
13Aaron Jonesvs Indianapolis Colts
14James Connervs Chicago Bears
15Josh Jacobsvs Detroit Lions
16De’Von Achane@ Buffalo Bills
17Brian Robinson Jr@ New York Giants
18Chuba Hubbardvs New Orleans Saints
19Kareem Huntvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20D’Andre Swift@ Arizona Cardinals
21Chase Brownvs Las Vegas Raiders
22J.K. Dobbins@ Cleveland Browns
23Tank Bigsby@ Philadelphia Eagles
24Rhamondre Stevenson@ Tennessee Titans
25Nick Chubbvs Los Angeles Chargers
26Rico Dowdle@ Atlanta Falcons
27Bucky Irving@ Kansas City Chiefs
28Javonte Williams@ Baltimore Ravens
29Travis Etienne@ Philadelphia Eagles
30Tyrone Tracy Jrvs Washington Commanders

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy running backs in Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy WR rankings

Week 9 fantasy rankings
Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Justin Jeffersonvs Indianapolis Colts
2Ja’Marr Chasevs Las Vegas Raiders
3A.J. Brownvs Jacksonville Jaguars
4Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Green Bay Packers
5Malik Nabersvs Washington Commanders
6CeeDee Lamb@ Atlanta Falcons
7Tyreek Hill@ Buffalo Bills
8Cooper Kupp@ Seattle Seahawks
9DK Metcalf (Q – Knee)vs Los Angeles Rams
10Drake Londonvs Dallas Cowboys
11Puka Nacua@ Seattle Seahawks
12Tee Higginsvs Las Vegas Raiders
13Terry McLaurin@ New York Giants
14Brian Thomas Jr@ Philadelphia Eagles
15Davante Adams@ Houston Texans
16Amari Coopervs Miami Dolphins
17DJ Moore@ Arizona Cardinals
18DeVonta Smithvs Jacksonville Jaguars
19Stefon Diggs@ New York Jets
20Jayden Reedvs Detroit Lions
21Garrett Wilson@ Houston Texans
22Chris Olave@ Carolina Panthers
23Zay Flowersvs Denver Broncos
24DeAndre Hopkinsvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25Jaylen Waddle@ Buffalo Bills
26Diontae Johnsonvs New Orleans Saints
27Marvin Harrison Jrvs Chicago Bears
28Keenan Allen@ Arizona Cardinals
29Jordan Addisonvs Indianapolis Colts
30Josh Downs@ Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Week 9 fantasy rankings
Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Brock Bowers@ Cincinnati Bengals
2Jake Ferguson@ Atlanta Falcons
3Trey McBridevs Chicago Bears
4Cole Kmet@ Arizona Cardinals
5Travis Kelce@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)vs Indianapolis Colts
7Hunter Henry@ Tennessee Titans
8Kyle Pittsvs Dallas Cowboys
9Evan Engram@ Philadelphia Eagles
10Cade Otton@ Kansas City Chiefs
11Sam LaPorta@ Green Bay Packers
12Tucker Kraftvs Detroit Lions
13Mark Andrewsvs Denver Broncos
14Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring)vs Jacksonville Jaguars
15Dalton Kincaidvs Miami Dolphins
16Taysom Hill@ Carolina Panthers
17David Njokuvs Los Angeles Chargers
18Isaiah Likelyvs Denver Broncos
19Noah Fantvs Los Angeles Rams
20Colby Parkinson@ Seattle Seahawks

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy TE rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy tight ends in Week 9.

Additional Week 9 fantasy rankings

