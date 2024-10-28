Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We’re officially past the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season and that also means we’re just a few weeks away from the fantasy football playoffs. With the season moving quickly and start-sit decisions more important than ever, our Week 9 fantasy rankings will take you through setting your lineups for this week.

As always, we must be aware of bye weeks. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are off this week, meaning the likes of Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, George Pickens and Najee Harris aren’t available. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the NFL injury report, noting any key players that are uncertain to take the field.

Related: NFL power rankings

With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 9 fantasy rankings.

Week 9 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Joe Burrow vs Las Vegas Raiders 2 Jalen Hurts vs Jacksonville Jaguars 3 Jayden Daniels (Q – Ribs) @ New York Giants 4 Josh Allen vs Miami Dolphins 5 Lamar Jackson vs Denver Broncos 6 Tua Tagovailoa @ Buffalo Bills 7 Sam Darnold vs Indianapolis Colts 8 Jordan Love vs Detroit Lions 9 Dak Prescott @ Atlanta Falcons 10 Jared Goff @ Green Bay Packers 11 Patrick Mahomees vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Caleb Williams @ Arizona Cardinals 13 C.J. Stroud @ New York Jets 14 Geno Smith vs Los Angeles Rams 15 Kyler Murray vs Chicago Bears 16 Matthew Stafford @ Seattle Seahawks 17 Trevor Lawrence @ Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Aaron Rodgers vs Houston Texans 19 Kirk Cousins vs Dallas Cowboys 20 Baker Mayfield @ Kansas City Chiefs

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Saquon Barkley vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2 Derrick Henry vs Denver Broncos 3 Kyren Williams @ Seattle Seahawks 4 Bijan Robinson vs Dallas Cowboys 5 Kenneth Walker III vs Los Angeles Rams 6 Joe Mixon @ New York Jets 7 Jonathan Taylor @ Minnesota Vikings 8 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Green Bay Packers 9 Breece Hall vs Houston Texans 10 Alvin Kamara @ Carolina Panthers 11 Tony Pollard vs New England Patriots 12 David Montgomery @ Green Bay Packers 13 Aaron Jones vs Indianapolis Colts 14 James Conner vs Chicago Bears 15 Josh Jacobs vs Detroit Lions 16 De’Von Achane @ Buffalo Bills 17 Brian Robinson Jr @ New York Giants 18 Chuba Hubbard vs New Orleans Saints 19 Kareem Hunt vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 D’Andre Swift @ Arizona Cardinals 21 Chase Brown vs Las Vegas Raiders 22 J.K. Dobbins @ Cleveland Browns 23 Tank Bigsby @ Philadelphia Eagles 24 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Tennessee Titans 25 Nick Chubb vs Los Angeles Chargers 26 Rico Dowdle @ Atlanta Falcons 27 Bucky Irving @ Kansas City Chiefs 28 Javonte Williams @ Baltimore Ravens 29 Travis Etienne @ Philadelphia Eagles 30 Tyrone Tracy Jr vs Washington Commanders

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy running backs in Week 9.

Week 9 fantasy WR rankings

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Justin Jefferson vs Indianapolis Colts 2 Ja’Marr Chase vs Las Vegas Raiders 3 A.J. Brown vs Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Green Bay Packers 5 Malik Nabers vs Washington Commanders 6 CeeDee Lamb @ Atlanta Falcons 7 Tyreek Hill @ Buffalo Bills 8 Cooper Kupp @ Seattle Seahawks 9 DK Metcalf (Q – Knee) vs Los Angeles Rams 10 Drake London vs Dallas Cowboys 11 Puka Nacua @ Seattle Seahawks 12 Tee Higgins vs Las Vegas Raiders 13 Terry McLaurin @ New York Giants 14 Brian Thomas Jr @ Philadelphia Eagles 15 Davante Adams @ Houston Texans 16 Amari Cooper vs Miami Dolphins 17 DJ Moore @ Arizona Cardinals 18 DeVonta Smith vs Jacksonville Jaguars 19 Stefon Diggs @ New York Jets 20 Jayden Reed vs Detroit Lions 21 Garrett Wilson @ Houston Texans 22 Chris Olave @ Carolina Panthers 23 Zay Flowers vs Denver Broncos 24 DeAndre Hopkins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 Jaylen Waddle @ Buffalo Bills 26 Diontae Johnson vs New Orleans Saints 27 Marvin Harrison Jr vs Chicago Bears 28 Keenan Allen @ Arizona Cardinals 29 Jordan Addison vs Indianapolis Colts 30 Josh Downs @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Rank Player Matchup 1 Brock Bowers @ Cincinnati Bengals 2 Jake Ferguson @ Atlanta Falcons 3 Trey McBride vs Chicago Bears 4 Cole Kmet @ Arizona Cardinals 5 Travis Kelce @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee) vs Indianapolis Colts 7 Hunter Henry @ Tennessee Titans 8 Kyle Pitts vs Dallas Cowboys 9 Evan Engram @ Philadelphia Eagles 10 Cade Otton @ Kansas City Chiefs 11 Sam LaPorta @ Green Bay Packers 12 Tucker Kraft vs Detroit Lions 13 Mark Andrews vs Denver Broncos 14 Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring) vs Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Dalton Kincaid vs Miami Dolphins 16 Taysom Hill @ Carolina Panthers 17 David Njoku vs Los Angeles Chargers 18 Isaiah Likely vs Denver Broncos 19 Noah Fant vs Los Angeles Rams 20 Colby Parkinson @ Seattle Seahawks

Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy TE rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy tight ends in Week 9.

Additional Week 9 fantasy rankings