Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

We’re officially past the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season and that also means we’re just a few weeks away from the fantasy football playoffs. With the season moving quickly and start-sit decisions more important than ever, our Week 9 fantasy rankings will take you through setting your lineups for this week.
As always, we must be aware of bye weeks. The San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers are off this week, meaning the likes of Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, George Pickens and Najee Harris aren’t available. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the NFL injury report, noting any key players that are uncertain to take the field.
With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 9 fantasy rankings.
Week 9 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Joe Burrow
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|Jayden Daniels (Q – Ribs)
|@ New York Giants
|4
|Josh Allen
|vs Miami Dolphins
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Denver Broncos
|6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Buffalo Bills
|7
|Sam Darnold
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|8
|Jordan Love
|vs Detroit Lions
|9
|Dak Prescott
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|10
|Jared Goff
|@ Green Bay Packers
|11
|Patrick Mahomees
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|Caleb Williams
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|13
|C.J. Stroud
|@ New York Jets
|14
|Geno Smith
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|15
|Kyler Murray
|vs Chicago Bears
|16
|Matthew Stafford
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Trevor Lawrence
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs Houston Texans
|19
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|20
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9.
Week 9 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|Derrick Henry
|vs Denver Broncos
|3
|Kyren Williams
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|4
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|6
|Joe Mixon
|@ New York Jets
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Green Bay Packers
|9
|Breece Hall
|vs Houston Texans
|10
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Carolina Panthers
|11
|Tony Pollard
|vs New England Patriots
|12
|David Montgomery
|@ Green Bay Packers
|13
|Aaron Jones
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|14
|James Conner
|vs Chicago Bears
|15
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Detroit Lions
|16
|De’Von Achane
|@ Buffalo Bills
|17
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ New York Giants
|18
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs New Orleans Saints
|19
|Kareem Hunt
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|20
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|21
|Chase Brown
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|22
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Cleveland Browns
|23
|Tank Bigsby
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|24
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Tennessee Titans
|25
|Nick Chubb
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|26
|Rico Dowdle
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|27
|Bucky Irving
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|28
|Javonte Williams
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|29
|Travis Etienne
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|30
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|vs Washington Commanders
Check back on Tuesday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy RB rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy running backs in Week 9.
Week 9 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|A.J. Brown
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Green Bay Packers
|5
|Malik Nabers
|vs Washington Commanders
|6
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|7
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Buffalo Bills
|8
|Cooper Kupp
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|9
|DK Metcalf (Q – Knee)
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|10
|Drake London
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Puka Nacua
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|12
|Tee Higgins
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|@ New York Giants
|14
|Brian Thomas Jr
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|15
|Davante Adams
|@ Houston Texans
|16
|Amari Cooper
|vs Miami Dolphins
|17
|DJ Moore
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|18
|DeVonta Smith
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|19
|Stefon Diggs
|@ New York Jets
|20
|Jayden Reed
|vs Detroit Lions
|21
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Houston Texans
|22
|Chris Olave
|@ Carolina Panthers
|23
|Zay Flowers
|vs Denver Broncos
|24
|DeAndre Hopkins
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Buffalo Bills
|26
|Diontae Johnson
|vs New Orleans Saints
|27
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs Chicago Bears
|28
|Keenan Allen
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|29
|Jordan Addison
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|30
|Josh Downs
|@ Minnesota Vikings
Week 9 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Trey McBride
|vs Chicago Bears
|4
|Cole Kmet
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Travis Kelce
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|T.J. Hockenson (Q – Knee)
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|7
|Hunter Henry
|@ Tennessee Titans
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Evan Engram
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Cade Otton
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|11
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Green Bay Packers
|12
|Tucker Kraft
|vs Detroit Lions
|13
|Mark Andrews
|vs Denver Broncos
|14
|Dallas Goedert (Q – Hamstring)
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|vs Miami Dolphins
|16
|Taysom Hill
|@ Carolina Panthers
|17
|David Njoku
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|18
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Denver Broncos
|19
|Noah Fant
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|@ Seattle Seahawks
Check back on Monday afternoon for analysis of our Week 9 fantasy TE rankings, with stats and insight on the matchups for the best fantasy tight ends in Week 9.