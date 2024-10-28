Week 9 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for 15 best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We’ve just moved past the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season, with fantasy football playoff races heating up. With two months of NFL stats to analyze, our Week 9 fantasy TE rankings will take you through everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s action. We’ll dive into the stats and matchups, analyzing the 15 best fantasy tight ends this week.

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – @ Carolina Panthers

In his first game back after a three-week absence, Taysom Hill had 41 scrimmage yards on 6 touches. He now gets to face the worst defense in football. Our concerns stem from the New Orleans Saints offensive line and whether or not Derek Carr is cleared to play in Week 9. If Carr is cleared to go, Hill becomes a top-12 fantasy option at tight end. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

14. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – @ Tennessee Titans

If Drake Maye (concussion) is cleared to play, then Hunter Henry moves into the top eight of our Week 9 fantasy TE rankings. Unfortunately, the NFL concussion protocol is unpredictable and we’ve learned not to count on Henry seeing many looks when Jacoby Brissett is under center.

13. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – vs Denver Broncos

From Weeks 1-4, Mark Andrews had 6 receptions for 65 yards and zero touchdowns total. In the last four games, he’s scored 4 touchdowns and averaged nearly 50 receiving yards per contest. Baltimore’s receiving corps could struggle against a stout Denver Broncos secondary, but that will open things up for Andrews to have another productive day. Also Read: Week 10 college football rankings

12. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – @ Green Bay Packers

Sam LaPortsa had a strong performance in Week 8, pulling in 6 receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown. However, he’s found the end zone in just two of his seven games this season and he’s only eclipsed 50 receiving yards twice. There’s a ton of upside for LaPorta against this Green Bay Packers defense – fifth-most receiving yards (479) allowed to tight ends – but the lack of consistent targets really hurts his floor.

11. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – vs Detroit Lions

Even if Malik Willis is the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in Week 9, we still like Tucker Kraft as a solid option. He’s scored a touchdown in four of his last five games and his yards after catch ability was on full display this past week. With the Detroit Lions focused on a deep Packers’ receiving corps, Kraft could find the end zone and deliver 20-40 receiving yards. Related: NFL Week 9 power rankings

10. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – @ Arizona Cardinals

After averaging 5.3 receptions and 64.5 receiving yards per game from Weeks 3-6, Cole Kmet only caught a single reception this past week against the Washington Commandos. That says more about Washington’s defense (seventh-best defense against tight ends). Look for Kmet to rebound in Week against an Arizona Cardinals defense that allows 51.5 receiving yards per game to tight ends.

9. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – vs Indianapolis Colts

There’s certainly some risk here with T.J. Hockenson’s first game back from knee surgery, but we’re willing to roll the dice. Besides, with the Indianapolis Colts so focused on Justin Jefferson, Hockenson should have plenty of open space to work with. That opens the door for a strong fantasy performance, especially since Indianapolis has allowed 448 yards (ninth-most) and four touchdowns (third-most) to tight ends this season. Related: NFL Week 9 predictions

8. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – vs Los Angeles Chargers

Just like last season, David Njoku becomes much more involved in the offense when Deshaun Watson isn’t on the field. In the last two games, the Cleveland Browns tight end has been targeted 21 times, turning those opportunities into 15 receptions, 137 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. While this Los Angeles Chargers defense is just in the middle of the pack against tight ends, the Bowns’ quarterback change now makes Njoku a high-end and consistent starter. Related: Week 9 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Evan Engram hasn’t quite replicated the magic we saw in his first game back from injury (10 receptions for 102 receiving yards). However, he does at least have 10 targets for 9 receptions, 71 receiving yards and a touchdown in the last two games. While the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (258), Engram’s consistent target share makes him a top-10 option. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 9 fantasy defense rankings

6. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – @ Atlanta Falcons

We’ll continue to ride with Jake Ferguson as one of the best fantasy tight ends this year. The yardage totals in the last two games (34 combined) are disappointing, but he dd see 8 targets on Sunday Night Football and turn them into 6 receptions. It’s also worth noting that the Atlanta Falcons just allowed 80 yards and 2 touchdowns to Cade Otton, when he was the best pass-catcher they had to account for. With the spotlight on CeeDee Lamb, Ferguson could snag 5 receptions for 50-plus yards. Related: NFL games today, Week 9 schedule

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – vs Dallas Cowboys

This is everything Kyle Pitts’ fantasy managers and supporters have been waiting for. A month ago, the Atlanta Falcons vowed to get their tight end more involved. In the last four weeks, he is averaging 5.3 receptions and 78.5 receiving yards per game. He’s also been consistent, never finishing under 65 receiving yards during that stretch. Pitts is in must-start territory in Week 9.

4. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – @ Kansas City Chiefs

With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined, Baker Mayfield targeted Cade Otton 10 times. It’s the second consecutive game Otton drew 10 targets. In that two-game stretch, he has 17 receptions for 181 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. We should also mention that the Kansas City Chiefs defense has allowed the second-most receiving yards (566) to tight ends this year. Related: Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – vs Chicago Bears

Trey McBride is clearly Kyler Murray’s most trusted target. The Arizona Cardinals tight end is coming off season-highs in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (124). It’s just icing on the cake of a four-game stretch that has seen him average 7 receptions and 81 receiving yards per game. Even in tough matchups, like this one, we’re confident McBride can deliver 50-plus yards once again.

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s starting to come together for Travis Kelce. In the last three games, he’s drawn 36 targets and turned those looks into 30 receptions (7.5 per game) for 266 receiving yards (66.5 per game). The acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins also opened up more things for Kelce. Facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards (518) to tight ends, Kelce is back into elite fantasy starter territory.

1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Cincinnati Bengals

