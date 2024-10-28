Kansas City Chiefs trade for potential star pass-rusher

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

There’s only one remaining undefeated team left as the NFL calendar turns the page to the Week 9 schedule. Yet, unlike some other contenders, the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t resting after a strong start. They may be 7-0, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is still executing more trades after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins last week.

Kansas City Chiefs trade for Josh Uche

Most would have guessed the Kansas City Chiefs would have added another receiver after their rash of injuries. Or maybe another cornerback after Jaylen Watson’s ankle fracture. Instead, they’re acquiring another pass rusher.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chiefs have traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for edge rusher Joshua Uche. The Patriots deemed the 60th overall pick in 2020 a healthy scratch before Sunday’s win over the Jets. This was the most obvious sign that a trade was coming next.

The #Patriots are trading pass-rusher Josh Uche to the #Chiefs, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. Coming off a win, KC lands a a new player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/FGnWGIDom3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2024

It’s a fairly small return for a player who racked up 11.5 sacks in 2022 and is still just 26 years old. Interestingly enough, Uche even re-signed with the Patriots, taking less money to stay in New England.

Yet, Uche’s one-year, $3 million contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Parting with him now gives the Patriots a chance to recuperate some draft capital for a player who may land a bigger deal elsewhere anyway, plus it gives him an opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

Either way, Uche now joins a Chiefs defense that is allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL. Up to two sacks on the season, we’ll see how quickly he can get up to speed while learning Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme in Kansas City, but the Chiefs have to be excited about their new addition.

