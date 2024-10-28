Week 9 fantasy QB rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for 15 best fantasy quarterbacks this week

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The halfway point of the 2024 NFL season is officially behind us with fantasy football playoff races heating up. With two months of NFL stats to analyze, our Week 9 fantasy QB rankings will take you through everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s action. We’ll dive into the stats and matchups, analyzing the 15 best fantasy quarterbacks this week.

15. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs Chicago Bears

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Color us surprised by Kyler Murray’s Week 8 performance. Not only was it his first 300-yard game this season, but it was just the third time in eight stats he cleared 210 passing yards and only his second game with multiple touchdown passes. We are not betting on a repeat performance against a Chicago Bears defense that is allowing just 199 passing yards per game with the fewest passing touchdowns allowed (five) this season. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

14. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – vs Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks should have DK Metcalf back in this one, which is fantastic news for Geno Smith. Unfortunately for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, this offensive line is abysmal. That’s especially problematic against a Los Angeles Rams defense that has 10 sacks in the last four games. There is big-play potential against the Rams secondary, but we have to lower Smith’s floor because of the Seahawks offensive line.

13. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – @ New York Jets

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans offensive line is holding C.J. Stroud back. He’s already been sacked 22 times this season, including three four-sack games. Under constant pressure, it’s no surprise that he’s finished with fewer than 240 passing yards in half of his starts. While this New York Jets defense has taken a step back since Robert Saleh’s firing, they still rank top six in sacks (23) and have allowed just 6 touchdown passes in eight games. Also Read: Week 10 college football rankings

12. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – @ Buffalo Bills

Credit: Allen Eyestone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While we firmly believe Tua Tagovailoa is one of the best fantasy quarterbacks when healthy, this isn’t a good matchup. In seven career games against the Buffalo Bills defense, Tagovailoa has a 74.1 QB rating with more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (seven) and he’s averaged just 199.9 passing yards per game. Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle could always break one, but Sean McDermott’s defense seems to have Tagovailoa’s number. Related: Week 9 fantasy kicker rankings

11. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in his seventh consecutive game, pushing him up to a league-high (nine) this season. He did, however, eclipse 250 passing yards for the second time in three weeks and threw multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 3. We just can’t put him closer to the top of our fantasy QB rankings until we see more consistency and fewer turnovers. Related: NFL Week 9 power rankings

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears – @ Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

It was definitely a letdown performance from Caleb Williams this past Sunday, with the Chicago Bears quarterback failing to find the end zone. We view that performance as an outlier, however, especially given this upcoming matchup. In eight games this season, the Arizona Cardinals have allowed the sixth-highest QB rating (101.4), the third-highest completion rate (71.7 percent) and the seventh-most passing yards per game (235.6).

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – @ Seattle Seahawks

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In two games with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua on the field this season, Matthew Stafford has 596 passing yards with 5 touchdown passes and a completion rate above 70 percent. The Seattle Seahawks defense, meanwhile, struggles to defend pass-catchers over the middle of the field. As long as Kupp and Nacua are healthy, Stafford will regularly be within the top 10 of our fantasy QB rankings. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 9 fantasy defense rankings

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys – @ Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Fantasy managers are rightfully frustrated with Dak Prescott, but we like this matchup in Week 9. The Atlanta Falcons rank near the bottom of the league in sacks and pressure rate, meaning Prescott is going to have all day to throw. Considering how much trouble Atlanta had with tight end Cade Otton (81 yards, 2 touchdowns) it’s very reasonable to think that Prescott can be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9.

7. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings – vs Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Indianapolis Colts defense has played much better in the last three weeks (3-1 TD INT, 85.5 QB rating and 170.3 pass ypg allowed) that has a lot more to do with the competition faced. Indianapolis still has massive issues against No. 1 receivers and in generating pressure. Sam Darnold is golden from a clean pocket and all that time to throw means more time to hit Justin Jefferson, along with T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. We’re still riding with Darnold as a high-end fantasy QB.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions – @ Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jared Goff is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He thrives from a clean pocket and also knows how to take advantage of aggressive defensive play-callers. Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is very aggressive and he has to be since this pass rush disappears for long stretches. This matchup puts Goff in position for 250-plus yards with multiple touchdowns and we wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a 300-yard performance. Related: NFL Week 9 predictions

5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – vs Denver Broncos

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Lamar Jackson is playing like an NFL MVP once again, but this is a very difficult matchup. The Denver Broncos can put Pat Surtain on Zay Flowers, putting the clamps on the Baltimore Ravens’ top pass-catcher. That’s a big reason why Denver has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (176.3) with the lowest yards per attempt average (5.9). Start Jackson if you have him, but his passing totals might be a bit of a disappointment on Sunday.

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – vs Miami Dolphins

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In two games since the Amari Cooper trade, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sports a 109.4 QB rating, while averaging 303 passing yards per game. While he might not reach those yardage totals in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, this defense did just allow a 300-yard game to Kyler Murray. Allen is consistently one of the best fantasy quarterbacks and that’ll be no different in this matchup. Related: NFL games today, Week 9 schedule

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – vs Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has delivered some respectable performances this season, but plenty of those either came against an opponent without a true No. 1 receiver or a bottom-10 offense. There is some concern here with how effectively the Cincinnati Bengals can block Maxx Crosby, but the Raiders don’t have the talent to stick in coverage with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders – @ New York Giants

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While Jayden Daniels didn’t put up gaudy stats the last time he faced the New York Giants (0 touchdowns, 226 pass yards, 44 rush yards) he’s been a much better quarterback since these teams last went head-to-head. Plus, the Washington Commanders offensive line is starting to come together, putting Daniels in an excellent position to be one of the best fantasy quarterbacks in Week 9.

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images