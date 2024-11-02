Carolina Panthers reportedly willing to trade former first-overall draft pick

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly open to trading a former No. 1 overall draft pick.
According to The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini, the 1-7 Panthers are willing to move edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, whom the Houston Texans selected first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.
This season, the 31-year-old has recorded just one sack, two quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and nine solo tackles. The Panthers signed Clowney to a two-year, $20 million contract following his 9.5-sack season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.
Russini adds that the Panthers would also consider trading running back Miles Sanders.
Carolina Panthers’ Jadeveon Clowney potential target for Philadelphia Eagles
The Delaware New Journal’s Martin Frank reports that the Philadelphia Eagles could potentially trade for Clowney to upgrade their defensive line.
“Jadeveon Clowney has just 1 sack on a bad team. But it might not cost much to get the 31-year-old, who’s one season removed from 9.5 sacks in Baltimore,” wrote Frank.
With the Panthers struggling this season and looking to rebuild for the future, trading Clowney would likely net them a Day 3 draft pick.
