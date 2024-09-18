Bryce Young shocked and ‘pissed’ at Carolina Panthers for abrupt benching

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers have been the NFL’s worst team through two weeks and it’s not even close. Even their -60 point differential shows how bad the Dave Canales-coached team has been. The Los Angeles Rams have the NFL’s next-worst point differential at -37.

But now Coach Canales is making changes by deciding to bench the Panthers’ franchise quarterback after just two games and 18 starts into his NFL career. Needless to say, his quarterback isn’t happy about the decision.

Bryce Young is apparently bitter about being benched

To be fair, all of the Carolina Panthers’ struggles cannot be placed on Bryce Young’s shoulders. After all, he wasn’t the one who thought it was a good idea to trade their top receiver D.J. Moore, plus a massive haul of draft picks to move up for Young in 2023. He’s also not the one who hired and fired Frank Reich and has since moved onto Dave Canales.

The current state of the Panthers’ roster can’t be blamed on Young. If anything, team owner David Tepper should be at the center of criticism in Carolina, and many have already let him know about it.

But as for Young’s actual performance, even he has to admit there’s plenty of room for growth. Since he’s only 23, there’s plenty of time for that to happen, in Carolina. Yet, he’s reportedly not happy with the team’s decision to bench him, just two games into the season.

“The Panthers sent shockwaves through the league with the benching of Bryce Young. Here’s what I know about the situation after asking around. First, Young was not only shocked by the decision but also upset. “He’s pissed,” a source said. And that’s understandable, given the quick hook. But the decision goes beyond the poor play through two games. The Panthers saw a tentative quarterback whose confidence was clearly affected. The receivers were growing frustrated. So the Panthers weighed this question: Can they wait for Young’s confidence to return or will the continued poor play of the offense risk losing the team?” Jeremy Fowler on Bryce Young

Whether Young is upset or not, now the job is Andy Dalton’s to lose, but the 36-year-old doesn’t have a long-term future in Carolina. At some point, they’ll have to see if Young has shown any real signs of progress again.

