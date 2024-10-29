NFL execs, coach shed light on reasons for Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs offensive struggles

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the only undefeated team remaining in the National Football League, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in interceptions and the Chiefs offense is averaging the fifth-most turnovers per game. It’s sparked plenty of debate over just how great this team and quarterback is in 2024.

Entering Week 9, Mahomes has the third-highest odds for NFL MVP (+600) which is ahead of Jared Goff (+800), Jayden Daniels (+1600) and Derrick Henry (+2000). It’s led to plenty of discussion about whether Kansas City is truly the best team in the NFL and if Mahomes deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

Patrick Mahomes stats (ESPN): 1,651 passing yards, 8-9 TD-INT, 67.0 ESPN QBR (7th), 68.4% completion rate, 7.3 yards per attempt

Related: Comparing Patrick Mahomes playoff resume to all-time greats

While it’s evident that the three-time Super Bowl MVP isn’t playing the best football of his career, many inside the league have an informed perspective on what’s happening in Kansas City this season.

NFL executives who spoke with Jeff Howe of The Athletic shed light on the Chiefs’ offensive issues this season, where they see the blame and why Mahomes is still an elite quarterback.

“Mahomes is playing at an elite level, doing what it takes week in and week out, has complete command of the situations. His footwork in the pocket is as good as I’ve seen. (He’s still) growing every week as a player. Best competitor in the game. He just wills his team to winning.” Anonymous NFL defensive coach on Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Related: NFL power rankings 2024, see where the Kansas City Chiefs land

While the Chiefs did acquire wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the 32-year-old isn’t nearly the player he used to be. It’s also just one addition to a receiving corps that lost both Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown early in the season.

“Mahomes’ issue right now is injuries at receiver. Hopkins isn’t a stretch-the-field player anymore. It’s more of an issue of protection and issues with balance, which puts a lot of pressure on the QB. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with Mahomes. He’s managing a little bit of a s— show in terms of a personnel standpoint, their depth, changing out guys, offensive linemen, injuries.” Anonymous NFL executive on the Kansas City Chiefs’ issues surrounding Patrick Mahomes

Related: NFL defense rankings, find out where the Kansas City Chiefs defense sits

Kansas City’s issues up front are at offensive tackle. Wanya Morris has allowed 14 pressures, 4 QB hits and 3 sacks in 208 pass-block snaps, per Pro Football Focus, ranking 67th out of 78 tackles in pass protection. Meanwhile, right tackle Jawaan Taylor ranks 38th in pass blocking, in part because of his 3 penalties and 3 sacks allowed.

While the Chiefs’ rushing attack has been fairly effective in recent weeks, it’s not at its best without Isiah Pacheco. It’s another injury that another NFL executive highlighted as part of Kansas City’s problems.

“The Pacheco injury is the biggest factor that not many people talk about,” an executive said. They obviously miss the play, but also the physicality and spark he brings the offense.” Anonymous NFL executive on the absence of Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco

Related: Week 9 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating matchups and stats

Pacheco, who suffered a fractured fibula and torn ankle ligaments in September, is still expected to miss another week-plus and the absence could linger. Brown and Rice won’t be returning this season, though, there’s outside hope one of them could return if the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl.

For now, Kansas City will just have to get by with an elite defense and effective run game while Mahomes and Hopkins build more chemistry. Needless to say, the plan has worked so far with an undefeated record.