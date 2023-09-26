NFL Week 4 lines: Odds, point spreads for every NFL game including Lions vs Packers

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books and there have been plenty of upsets, blowouts and stunners thus far. Now it’s time to look ahead to the upcoming games with the consensus NFL Week 4 lines for every game on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.
As always, remember that home teams are awarded a three-point edge with the point spread and that comes up with several matchups this week where home teams are either a -1.5 or -3 favorite. In that case, the matchup is considered an even push.
Table of Contents
Let’s dive into the odds, point spreads and NFL Week 4 lines. All odds are via BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet.
NFL Week 4 lines: Betting guide for upcoming week
Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|DET -1.5
|DET -1.5
|DET -1.5
|DET -1.5
|Total
|45
|45.5
|45.5
|45
|Moneyline
|GB (+102) / DET (-122)
|GB (+104) / DET (-122)
|GB (+105) / DET (-125)
|GB (+100) / DET (-120)
Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|JAX -3
|JAX -3
|JAX -3
|JAX -3
|Total
|43
|43.5
|43.5
|43
|Moneyline
|ATL (+124) / JAX (-148)
|ATL (+126) / ATL (-148)
|ATL (+130) / JAX (-160)
|ATL (+130) / JAX (-160)
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|BUF -2.5
|BUF -2.5
|BUF -2.5
|BUF – 2.5
|Total
|53.5
|53.5
|53.5
|53.5
|Moneyline
|MIA (+114) / BUF (-135)
|MIA (+122) / BUF (-144)
|MIA (+125) / BUF (-150)
|MIA (+120) / BUF (-145)
Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|MIN -4
|MIN -3.5
|MIN -3.5
|MIN -4
|Total
|46
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|Moneyline
|CAR (+160) / MIN (-192)
|CAR (+144) / MIN (-172)
|CAR (+150) / MIN (-185)
|CAR (+165) / MIN (-200)
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|CLE -2.5
|CLE -2.5
|CLE -2.5
|Browns -2.5
|Total
|41.5
|41.5
|41.5
|41
|Moneyline
|BAL (+114) / CLE (-135)
|BAL (+118) / CLE (-138)
|BAL (+120) / CLE (-145)
|CLE (-145) / BAL (+120)
Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|DEN -3
|DEN -3.5
|DEN -3.5
|DEN -3.5
|Total
|46
|46
|45.5
|46
|Moneyline
|CHI (+130) / DEN (-155)
|DEN (+140) / CHI (-166)
|CHI (+140) / DEN (-165)
|CHI (+145) / DEN (-175)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|PIT -3
|PIT -3
|PIT -3
|PIT -3
|Total
|41
|41
|40.5
|41
|Moneyline
|HOU (+130) / PIT (-155)
|HOU (+136) / PIT (-162)
|HOU (-105) / PIT (-115)
|HOU (+140) / PIT (-170)
Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|PHI -8.5
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -7.5
|PHI -7.5
|Total
|44
|44.5
|44.5
|44.5
|Moneyline
|WAS (+300) / PHI (-380)
|WAS (+300) / PHI (-375)
|WAS (+300) / PHI (-375)
|PHI (-350) / WAS (+280)
Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|LAC -5.5
|LAC -6
|LAC -5.5
|LAC -6
|Total
|48
|47.5
|47.5
|47.5
|Moneyline
|LV (+190) / LAC (-230)
|LV (+205) / LAC (-250)
|LV (+200) / LV (-250)
|LAC (-275) / LV (+220)
New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|DAL -7
|DAL -7
|DAL -7
|DAL -7
|Total
|43.5
|42.5
|42.5
|43.5
|Moneyline
|NE (+230) / DAL (-285)
|NE (+245) / DAL (-300)
|NE (+240) / DAL (-300)
|NE (+230) / DAL (-290)
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|CIN -2.5
|CIN -2.5
|CIN -2.5
|N/A
|Total
|42.5
|43.5
|42.5
|N/A
|Moneyline
|TEN (+110) / CIN (-130)
|TEN (+120) / CIN (-142)
|TEN (+110) / CIN (-135)
|N/A
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|NO -3
|NO -3
|NO -3
|N/A
|Total
|40
|39.5
|40.5
|N/A
|Moneyline
|TB (+130) / NO (-155)
|TB (-110) / NO (-110)
|TB (+130) / NO (-155)
|N/A
Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|SF -14
|SF -14
|SF -14
|SF -14
|Total
|43.5
|43.5
|44.5
|44
|Moneyline
|ARZ (+625) / SF (-950)
|ARZ (+610) / SF (-900)
|ARZ (+600) / SF (-900)
|ARZ (+600) / SF (-900)
Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|KC -9.5
|KC -9.5
|KC -9.5
|KC -10
|Total
|42.5
|42.5
|42.5
|42
|Moneyline
|NYJ (+380) / KC (-500)
|NYJ (+330) / KC (-420)
|NYJ (+340) / KC (-450)
|NYJ (+330) / KC (-425)
Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants
|DraftKings
|FanDuel
|BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Spread
|NYG -1.5
|NYG -1.5
|NYG -1.5
|NYG -1.5
|Total
|46.5
|46.5
|46.5
|46.5
|Moneyline
|SEA (+102) / NYG (-122)
|SEA (+110) / NYG (-130)
|SEA (+105) / NYG (-125)
|SEA (+110) / NYG (-130)
