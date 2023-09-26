fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 26, 2023

NFL Week 4 lines: Odds, point spreads for every NFL game including Lions vs Packers

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books and there have been plenty of upsets, blowouts and stunners thus far. Now it’s time to look ahead to the upcoming games with the consensus NFL Week 4 lines for every game on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

As always, remember that home teams are awarded a three-point edge with the point spread and that comes up with several matchups this week where home teams are either a -1.5 or -3 favorite. In that case, the matchup is considered an even push.

Related: NFL expert picks Week 4

Let’s dive into the odds, point spreads and NFL Week 4 lines. All odds are via BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet.

Related: NFL picks against the spread Week 4

NFL Week 4 lines: Betting guide for upcoming week

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadDET -1.5DET -1.5DET -1.5DET -1.5
Total4545.545.545
MoneylineGB (+102) / DET (-122)GB (+104) / DET (-122)GB (+105) / DET (-125)GB (+100) / DET (-120)

Related: NFL TV ratings 2023

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadJAX -3JAX -3JAX -3JAX -3
Total4343.543.543
MoneylineATL (+124) / JAX (-148)ATL (+126) / ATL (-148)ATL (+130) / JAX (-160)ATL (+130) / JAX (-160)

Related: 2024 NFL Draft order

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadBUF -2.5BUF -2.5BUF -2.5BUF – 2.5
Total53.553.553.553.5
MoneylineMIA (+114) / BUF (-135)MIA (+122) / BUF (-144)MIA (+125) / BUF (-150)MIA (+120) / BUF (-145)
2023 NFL defense rankings: Browns and Bills soar, Cowboys and Broncos drop heading into Week 4
Also Read:
2023 NFL defense rankings: Browns and Bills soar, Cowboys and Broncos drop heading into Week 4

Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadMIN -4MIN -3.5MIN -3.5MIN -4
Total4645.545.545.5
MoneylineCAR (+160) / MIN (-192)CAR (+144) / MIN (-172)CAR (+150) / MIN (-185)CAR (+165) / MIN (-200)

Related: NFL coaching hot seat

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadCLE -2.5CLE -2.5CLE -2.5Browns -2.5
Total41.541.541.541
MoneylineBAL (+114) / CLE (-135)BAL (+118) / CLE (-138)BAL (+120) / CLE (-145)CLE (-145) / BAL (+120)

Related: Week 4 fantasy rankings

Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadDEN -3DEN -3.5DEN -3.5DEN -3.5
Total464645.546
MoneylineCHI (+130) / DEN (-155)DEN (+140) / CHI (-166)CHI (+140) / DEN (-165)CHI (+145) / DEN (-175)

Related: Heisman Watch

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadPIT -3PIT -3PIT -3PIT -3
Total414140.541
MoneylineHOU (+130) / PIT (-155)HOU (+136) / PIT (-162)HOU (-105) / PIT (-115)HOU (+140) / PIT (-170)

Related: Best tight ends of all time

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadPHI -8.5PHI -7.5PHI -7.5PHI -7.5
Total4444.544.544.5
MoneylineWAS (+300) / PHI (-380)WAS (+300) / PHI (-375)WAS (+300) / PHI (-375)PHI (-350) / WAS (+280)
Richest NFL owners in 2023: Commanders’ Josh Harris now among elite group
Also Read:
Richest NFL owners in 2023: Commanders’ Josh Harris now among elite group

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadLAC -5.5LAC -6LAC -5.5LAC -6
Total4847.547.547.5
MoneylineLV (+190) / LAC (-230)LV (+205) / LAC (-250)LV (+200) / LV (-250)LAC (-275) / LV (+220)

Related: College Football Playoff picture

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadDAL -7DAL -7DAL -7DAL -7
Total43.542.542.543.5
MoneylineNE (+230) / DAL (-285)NE (+245) / DAL (-300)NE (+240) / DAL (-300)NE (+230) / DAL (-290)

Related: Fastest NFL players

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadCIN -2.5CIN -2.5CIN -2.5N/A
Total42.543.542.5N/A
MoneylineTEN (+110) / CIN (-130)TEN (+120) / CIN (-142)TEN (+110) / CIN (-135)N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadNO -3NO -3NO -3N/A
Total4039.540.5N/A
MoneylineTB (+130) / NO (-155)TB (-110) / NO (-110)TB (+130) / NO (-155)N/A

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadSF -14SF -14SF -14SF -14
Total43.543.544.544
MoneylineARZ (+625) / SF (-950)ARZ (+610) / SF (-900)ARZ (+600) / SF (-900)ARZ (+600) / SF (-900)

Related: Fantasy K rankings

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadKC -9.5KC -9.5KC -9.5KC -10
Total42.542.542.542
MoneylineNYJ (+380) / KC (-500)NYJ (+330) / KC (-420)NYJ (+340) / KC (-450)NYJ (+330) / KC (-425)

Related: NFL Coach of the Year race

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants

DraftKingsFanDuelBetMGMPointsBet
SpreadNYG -1.5NYG -1.5NYG -1.5NYG -1.5
Total46.546.546.546.5
MoneylineSEA (+102) / NYG (-122)SEA (+110) / NYG (-130)SEA (+105) / NYG (-125)SEA (+110) / NYG (-130)

Written by experts, for sports fans who want a FREE daily newsletter worth reading. Get Sportsnaut First today!

Share: 