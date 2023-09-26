NFL Week 4 lines: Odds, point spreads for every NFL game including Lions vs Packers

The first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season are in the books and there have been plenty of upsets, blowouts and stunners thus far. Now it’s time to look ahead to the upcoming games with the consensus NFL Week 4 lines for every game on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

As always, remember that home teams are awarded a three-point edge with the point spread and that comes up with several matchups this week where home teams are either a -1.5 or -3 favorite. In that case, the matchup is considered an even push.

Let’s dive into the odds, point spreads and NFL Week 4 lines. All odds are via BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet.

NFL Week 4 lines: Betting guide for upcoming week

Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread DET -1.5 DET -1.5 DET -1.5 DET -1.5 Total 45 45.5 45.5 45 Moneyline GB (+102) / DET (-122) GB (+104) / DET (-122) GB (+105) / DET (-125) GB (+100) / DET (-120)

Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread JAX -3 JAX -3 JAX -3 JAX -3 Total 43 43.5 43.5 43 Moneyline ATL (+124) / JAX (-148) ATL (+126) / ATL (-148) ATL (+130) / JAX (-160) ATL (+130) / JAX (-160)

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread BUF -2.5 BUF -2.5 BUF -2.5 BUF – 2.5 Total 53.5 53.5 53.5 53.5 Moneyline MIA (+114) / BUF (-135) MIA (+122) / BUF (-144) MIA (+125) / BUF (-150) MIA (+120) / BUF (-145)

Minnesota Vikings vs Carolina Panthers

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread MIN -4 MIN -3.5 MIN -3.5 MIN -4 Total 46 45.5 45.5 45.5 Moneyline CAR (+160) / MIN (-192) CAR (+144) / MIN (-172) CAR (+150) / MIN (-185) CAR (+165) / MIN (-200)

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread CLE -2.5 CLE -2.5 CLE -2.5 Browns -2.5 Total 41.5 41.5 41.5 41 Moneyline BAL (+114) / CLE (-135) BAL (+118) / CLE (-138) BAL (+120) / CLE (-145) CLE (-145) / BAL (+120)

Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread DEN -3 DEN -3.5 DEN -3.5 DEN -3.5 Total 46 46 45.5 46 Moneyline CHI (+130) / DEN (-155) DEN (+140) / CHI (-166) CHI (+140) / DEN (-165) CHI (+145) / DEN (-175)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread PIT -3 PIT -3 PIT -3 PIT -3 Total 41 41 40.5 41 Moneyline HOU (+130) / PIT (-155) HOU (+136) / PIT (-162) HOU (-105) / PIT (-115) HOU (+140) / PIT (-170)

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread PHI -8.5 PHI -7.5 PHI -7.5 PHI -7.5 Total 44 44.5 44.5 44.5 Moneyline WAS (+300) / PHI (-380) WAS (+300) / PHI (-375) WAS (+300) / PHI (-375) PHI (-350) / WAS (+280)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread LAC -5.5 LAC -6 LAC -5.5 LAC -6 Total 48 47.5 47.5 47.5 Moneyline LV (+190) / LAC (-230) LV (+205) / LAC (-250) LV (+200) / LV (-250) LAC (-275) / LV (+220)

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread DAL -7 DAL -7 DAL -7 DAL -7 Total 43.5 42.5 42.5 43.5 Moneyline NE (+230) / DAL (-285) NE (+245) / DAL (-300) NE (+240) / DAL (-300) NE (+230) / DAL (-290)

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread CIN -2.5 CIN -2.5 CIN -2.5 N/A Total 42.5 43.5 42.5 N/A Moneyline TEN (+110) / CIN (-130) TEN (+120) / CIN (-142) TEN (+110) / CIN (-135) N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread NO -3 NO -3 NO -3 N/A Total 40 39.5 40.5 N/A Moneyline TB (+130) / NO (-155) TB (-110) / NO (-110) TB (+130) / NO (-155) N/A

Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread SF -14 SF -14 SF -14 SF -14 Total 43.5 43.5 44.5 44 Moneyline ARZ (+625) / SF (-950) ARZ (+610) / SF (-900) ARZ (+600) / SF (-900) ARZ (+600) / SF (-900)

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

DraftKings FanDuel BetMGM PointsBet Spread KC -9.5 KC -9.5 KC -9.5 KC -10 Total 42.5 42.5 42.5 42 Moneyline NYJ (+380) / KC (-500) NYJ (+330) / KC (-420) NYJ (+340) / KC (-450) NYJ (+330) / KC (-425)

Seattle Seahawks vs New York Giants