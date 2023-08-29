NFL waiver wire order 2023: Find out where each team stands after roster cuts

The NFL waiver wire order is going to be a major storyline after all 32 NFL teams cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 ahead of the Aug. 29 deadline.

We’ve seen teams pick up big-time contributors in recent years on the NFL waiver wire. Given some of the surprises this summer, that promises to continue. Below, we’ll look at the updated order. But before that, let’s break down what it means.

What is the NFL waiver wire?

Teams have to place players on waivers when they have not accrued four years of vested experience. Those who have, are outright released. This means that they are able to hit NFL free agency and sign with a team of their choosing.

Should a player pass through waivers, he can hit the open market or re-sign to the practice squad with his current team. The NFL waiver wire order is based on overall league standings from the previous season. A team can pick up any number of players off the waiver wire. This means that if a certain squad is No. 1 in the order, it can pick up 10 before the team that’s No. 2 has a go at it.

2023 NFL waiver wire order

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Top players available on the NFL waiver wire

A total of more than 1,000 players lost their jobs on active rosters ahead of the cut down day. A large portion of them ended up being placed on the waiver wire ahead of the NFL day closing on Tuesday.

Within 24 hours, we’ll know which players were claimed and where they went. Here is a look at some of the top names available.