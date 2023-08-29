fbpx
Published August 29, 2023

NFL waiver wire order 2023: Find out where each team stands after roster cuts

The NFL waiver wire order is going to be a major storyline after all 32 NFL teams cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 ahead of the Aug. 29 deadline.

We’ve seen teams pick up big-time contributors in recent years on the NFL waiver wire. Given some of the surprises this summer, that promises to continue. Below, we’ll look at the updated order. But before that, let’s break down what it means.

What is the NFL waiver wire?

Teams have to place players on waivers when they have not accrued four years of vested experience. Those who have, are outright released. This means that they are able to hit NFL free agency and sign with a team of their choosing.

Should a player pass through waivers, he can hit the open market or re-sign to the practice squad with his current team. The NFL waiver wire order is based on overall league standings from the previous season. A team can pick up any number of players off the waiver wire. This means that if a certain squad is No. 1 in the order, it can pick up 10 before the team that’s No. 2 has a go at it.

2023 NFL waiver wire order

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Top players available on the NFL waiver wire

NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A total of more than 1,000 players lost their jobs on active rosters ahead of the cut down day. A large portion of them ended up being placed on the waiver wire ahead of the NFL day closing on Tuesday.

Within 24 hours, we’ll know which players were claimed and where they went. Here is a look at some of the top names available.

  • Bailey Zappe, QB, New England Patriots
  • Max Duggan, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kellen Mond, QB, Cleveland Browns
  • Snoop Conner, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • DeWayne McBride, RB, Minnesota Vikings
  • Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets
  • Demetric Felton Jr., RB/WR, Cleveland Browns
  • Trey Sermon, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Ben Mason, FB, Baltimore Ravens
  • Parker Hesse, TE, Atlanta Falcons
  • Shi Smith, WR, Carolina Panthers
  • Jalen Mayfield, OL, Atlanta Falcons
  • Logan Bruss, OL, Los Angeles Rams
  • Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers
  • Jason Poe, OL, San Francisco 49ers
  • Alex Leatherwood, OL, Chicago Bears
  • Deonte Brown, G, Carolina Panthers
  • Jimmy Morrissey, OL, Houston Texans
  • Trevis Gipson, EDGE, Chicago Bears
  • Tarell Basham, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Jabril Cox, LB, Dallas Cowboys
  • Josiah Scott, CB, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Keith Taylor, CB, Carolina Panthers
  • Robert Rochell, CB, Los Angeles Rams
  • Qwuantrezz Knight, CB, San Francisco 49ers
  • K’Von Wallace, S, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Matthew Wright, K, Carolina Panthers
  • Cade York, K, Cleveland Browns
  • Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

