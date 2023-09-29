NFL drastically alters gambling policy, increasing penalties for betting on NFL games

The NFL is tired of its players not taking its gambling policy seriously and they’re making big changes to the rules. On Friday, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced major changes to their betting policy, increasing the penalties for any player who bets on NFL games.

Here’s how the NFL will penalize players who get caught betting on sporting events now:

Any player betting on NFL games receives a one-year suspension

Any player who bets on his own team’s NFL games receives a two-year suspension

Meanwhile, changes have also been made to any athlete who bets on non-NFL sports from the workplace. Those changes are as follows:

Any player caught betting on non-NFL games from the workplace will receive a two-game suspension without pay

Second violation – Six game suspension without pay

Third violation – Suspension without pay for at least one year

Previously any player who bet on non-NFL games were suspended for six games, like we saw with Detroit’s Jameson Williams. Those penalties have been reduced, with Williams being reinstated immediately.

The NFL adds that any ‘game fixing’ will result in banishment from the league. This includes influencing a game’s outcome, statistics, or scores for a gambling-related purpose. Failing to report any bribe will also result in a penalty.

On Monday, as part of instituting the new gambling policy, the NFL will fully reinstate Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions. Free agent Stanley Berryhill will be reinstated Tuesday.



