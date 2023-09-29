NFL allows Jameson Williams to return from gambling suspension earlier than expected

When the Detroit Lions traded up to select Jameson Williams the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew he’d likely miss most if not the full season while recovering from a torn ACL. But they didn’t expect their young speedster to get suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Yet, Williams did get suspended for what was supposed to be the first six games of the season. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, the league has decided to lighten the penalty.

Instead of being set to miss the team’s next two games, Williams has been reinstated immediately, making him eligible to play in Detroit’s Week 5 matchup against Carolina Panthers on Oct. 8.

It wasn’t just some gift to Williams or the Lions. The decision came as part of bigger changes to the NFL’s gambling policy, which now includes players who bet on non-NFL games to be suspended just two games, instead of six, for their first violation.

It’s a stunning turn of events for the Lions, but by Williams being allowed to return to the lineup two weeks sooner, it raises the ceiling of not just the entire offense, but also the team’s direction this season as they look to run away with the NFC North. Already scoring the eighth-most points per game through four matchups, getting Williams in the lineup should only help Jared Goff and Co.

While Williams possesses No. 1 wideout potential, he has just one reception for 41 yards and a touchdown to his name. Now he’ll get a better chance to build upon those numbers as he enters his second season.

