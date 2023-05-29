Two NFL contenders in ‘arms race’ to sign DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for just three days, and so far, he hasn’t been able to stay out of headlines since. From previous reports leaking which teams made real progress in a potential trade before his release to ideas about what the receiver wants from his next team and even accusations suggesting he sat out while healthy at the end of last season.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Hopkins news. More reports have suggested the New England Patriots may not have a strong chance of landing the three-time All-Pro wideout, with another rumor linking the Cleveland Browns to the 30-year-old pass-catcher, where Nuk would reunite with Deshaun Watson, his former QB in Houston.

Now the latest rumors point to the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs being in what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described as an “arms race” to sign Hopkins in free agency. It sounds as if the two AFC contenders would like to add Hopkins to their receiving corps, but neither team is “overly concerned” about losing him to the other.

DeAndre Hopkins’ stats last season: 64 receptions, 717 receiving yards, 3 TD catches in nine games

Fowler indicated one of their biggest motivations behind getting Hopkins on board was to ensure he doesn’t land with another top Super Bowl contender. The former Texans and Cardinals receiver has not been to the playoffs since 2019 and has never won a Super Bowl ring in his ten-year NFL career.

