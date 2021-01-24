NFL world reacts to crazy end of first half in NFC Championship Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers were involved in a close affair in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game late in the second quarter.
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers held a 14-10 lead with Green Bay possessing the ball. That’s when young Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Aaron Rodgers on a pass intended for Allen Lazard. As you will see below, the defensive back got away with an obvious holding before making the interception.
A few plays later, and Brady hit Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers an 11-point lead heading into the half.
That’s a crazy end of half sequence right there. A potential 10 or 14-point turn of events in the Buccaneers’ favor.