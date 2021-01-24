· Published January 24, 2021

NFL world reacts to crazy end of first half in NFC Championship Game
By Vincent Frank
Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers were involved in a close affair in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game late in the second quarter.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers held a 14-10 lead with Green Bay possessing the ball. That’s when young Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Aaron Rodgers on a pass intended for Allen Lazard. As you will see below, the defensive back got away with an obvious holding before making the interception.

A few plays later, and Brady hit Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers an 11-point lead heading into the half.

That’s a crazy end of half sequence right there. A potential 10 or 14-point turn of events in the Buccaneers’ favor.

NFL world reacts to dramatic turn of events in NFC Championship Game

