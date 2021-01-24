NFL world reacts to crazy end of first half in NFC Championship Game

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers were involved in a close affair in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game late in the second quarter.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers held a 14-10 lead with Green Bay possessing the ball. That’s when young Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Aaron Rodgers on a pass intended for Allen Lazard. As you will see below, the defensive back got away with an obvious holding before making the interception.

Sean Murphy-Bunting continuing his dominant play in the postseason. pic.twitter.com/ZLjy2D1tRR January 24, 2021

A few plays later, and Brady hit Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown to give the Buccaneers an 11-point lead heading into the half.

That’s a crazy end of half sequence right there. A potential 10 or 14-point turn of events in the Buccaneers’ favor.

NFL world reacts to dramatic turn of events in NFC Championship Game

Sean Murphy-Bunting gets away with a hold and grabs his third interception of the postseason for the #Buccaneers 🏈 #NFL



pic.twitter.com/dxK93xwjde — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) January 24, 2021

Julian Edelman watching Scotty Miller catch passes from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/KXjKRr4Skx January 24, 2021

Tom Brady now owns the Buccaneers' career postseason touchdown pass record with six, passing Brad Johnson (5). — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers had 3 good shots at Davante Adams last trip to the red zone and had to settle for a FG. Tom Brady ended the half with a huge TD pass. Either Rodgers turns it around in the 2nd half, or this is a devastating loss for his legacy. #BucsVsPackers — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) January 24, 2021

If Tom Brady plays a Super Bowl at his team’s home stadium for the first time in NFL history I’m never watching football again — Michelle Bruton (@MichelleBruton) January 24, 2021

Sean Murphy-Bunting is the first player with an interception in each of his first 3 career playoff games since HOF Ed Reed#Bucs #TBvsGB — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 24, 2021

Julian Edelman watching Tom Brady throw a bomb to Scotty Miller. pic.twitter.com/ro6022hCMd January 24, 2021

Murphy-Bunting got away with a clear hold. Packer fans have every right to be outraged. Refs blew it big time. — Allen Strk (@Allen_Strk) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady in a “Big Game”, he doesn’t win them all. But I wouldn’t bet against him. 🤷🏾‍♂️ #NFCChampionship — @Ike58Reese (@Ike58Reese) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady has played only one season with the #Bucs, and it's on age 43.



He just became the #Bucs all-time leader in playoff touchdowns.



The #Bucs were founded in 1976. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2021