The New York Jets are projected to have one of the best NFL defenses in 2023. However, New York could be without one of its top edge rushers for a critical season-opening matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Carl Lawson, who signed a three-year contract worth $45 million in March 2021, has struggled to stay on the field since landing in New York. He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in August 2021, wiping out his first season with the Jets. While he played all 17 games last year, Lawson wasn’t nearly as effective as New York hoped but there was confidence he could rebound two years removed from a ruptured Achilles.

Carl Lawson stats (career): 107 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for loss, 27 sacks in 68 games

However, Lawson has been sidelined as of late in training camp due to a nagging back injury. While the Jets don’t have long-term concerns with the issue, there is a chance that the starting edge rusher doesn’t take the field on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

Speaking to reporters, Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh said New York is very uncertain on Lawson’s status for Week 1. As of now, there’s a realistic possibility he will miss the season opener against the Bills.

One fortunate thing for the Jets is they are very deep on the defensive line. If Lawson isn’t able to play, first-round picks Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV would step into more prominent roles.

While Johnson wasn’t productive in 2022 and McDonald is a rookie, both players have been generating a lot of buzz this summer. New York’s defensive line has also been talked about around the league, drawing praise from opponents for the ability to win at the line of scrimmage with a dominant defensive line.

The Bills are also expected to be short-handed defensively. All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller is still recovering from ACL surgery he underwent in December. While it’s uncertain if he’ll open the season on injured reserve or the Physically Unable to Perform list, Miller is doubtful to play in Week 1.

Even without Lawson, the Jets’ defense has an opportunity to prove itself in the season opener. If New York comes out on top in Week 1, it’ll climb even further up the NFL power rankings.