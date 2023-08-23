New York Jets reportedly have low expectations for Mekhi Becton in 2023

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets drafted offensive tackle Mekhi Becton with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hoping he would develop into a Pro Bowl left tackle. Four years later, expectations for the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman have been drastically lowered.

Becton, drafted ahead of All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowl wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson has struggled to stay on the field early in his career. Between issues with his weight and durability, the 24-year-old tackle has only played in 15 games in his first three seasons.

Related: New York jets coach Robert Saleh calls out Mekhi Becton

After blaming the Jets coaches in May for his season-ending injury in 2022, Becton reported to camp in better physical shape this summer. He insisted on playing left tackle, a position that head coach Robert Saleh said would need to be earned and not given.

In his first preseason game, Becton still had discomfort in his knee, He has also faced more public criticism from Saleh amid the mounting outside concern regarding New York’s offensive line. Amid growing concern surrounding Becton and the Jets’ pass protection outside the organization, it appears there is also trepidation inside the front office.

Related: Highest-paid NFL players 2023

Yahoo Sports’ senior NFL insider Charles Robinson shared on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast that Jets’ officials have a very blunt assessment regarding their expectations for Becton in 2023.

“The gist of what I sort of got from inside the organization about the offensive line, they’re still sorting things out, but especially as it pertains to Becton. They’re in the midst of this ram-up process with him, I think they almost feel like, if they get something out of him this year, it’s a pleasant surprise. It’s wild that that’s where we’re at now. If he contributes something positively, that just ends up sort of being this gravy. They’re not even really expecting now at this point, they’re hopeful for it.” Charles Robinson on New York Jets interal expectations for Mekhi Becton

Related: New York Jets QB Zach Wilson generating significant buzz

When he’s healthy and on the field, Becton is the Jets’ best offensive tackle. The fourth-year offensive lineman received an above-average 78.7 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021 and he allowed just two pressures with zero sacks in 31 pass-blocking snaps. A year prior, Becton received a 74.4 overall grade from PFF across 691 total snaps.

New York is also dangerously thin on the offensive line. Behind Becton and Duane Brown, who is entering his age-38 season, the Jets have been giving first-team reps to backup tackles Billy Turner and Max Mitchell. Becton is still favored to start a majority of the games this season, but the former top pick is unlikely to play in New York after 2023.