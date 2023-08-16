New York Jets QB Zach Wilson generating positive buzz this summer for his huge improvement

When the New York Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, many thought Zach Wilson could be put on the trade block. Instead, Wilson is generating some positive reviews from around the league after struggling in his first two NFL seasons.

Wilson, age 24, has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in NFL history in his last two seasons. The former No. 2 overall pick’s numbers and film have often been compared to the likes of Jamarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf. However, the Jets have always remained committed to Wilson long-term.

Zach Wilson stats (career): 4,022 pass yards, 55.2% completion rate, 15-18 TD-INT, 67 sacks, 6.4 yards per attempt, 70.9 QB rating in 22 games

Instead of trading Wilson this offseason to recoup draft picks after the blockbuster trade for Rodgers, New York hoped the third-year quarterback would benefit from spending time with the four-time NFL MVP. Thus far, everything New York hoped for is unfolding as planned.

After attending Jets’ training camp, Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network noted that Wilson has been one of the standouts, showing improvement both with his command of the offense and accuracy on throws. Kaplan also spoke to a league source who said Wilson stood out this summer.

“A league source who watched Wilson’s tape from last week’s game pointed out a calmness to his game that had been rarely seen during his first two seasons of play. The source added he took what was in front of him and did not take what wasn’t there.” Adam Caplan on New York Jets quarteback Zach Wilson

There’s a reason why the Jets’ front office maintained its confidence in Wilson as a potential starting quarterback for the future even after it acquired Rodgers. While the Jets want to win a Super Bowl right now, the organization still firmly believes Wilson’s physical talents can lead him to eventually become the face of the franchise when Rodgers retires.

Wilson’s raw tools are still undeniable. He possesses above-average athleticism for his position and has one of the strongest arms among young NFL quarterbacks. However, poor decision-making, issues versus pressure and a penchant for inaccuracy have derailed his NFL career to this point.

The Jets are hoping Wilson doesn’t see the field this season, spending the entire year learning from Rodgers and studying him. If an injury strikes, though, it’s evident New York has more confidence in Wilson than it did last season.

