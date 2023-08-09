Johnny Manziel admits one of the biggest reasons he became an NFL Draft bust

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel entered the league as one of the most polarizing prospects in the 2014 NFL Draft but was out of the league in just two years. Now, the 30-year-old is being honest about his shortcomings at the highest level.

Manziel was a star at Texas A&M, winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy and becoming one of the most popular players in college football. He was named first-team All-SEC twice and was ultimately drafted by Cleveland with the 22nd overall pick in 2014.

Johnny Manziel career stats: 74.4 quarterback rating, 57% completion rate, 7-7 TD-INT, 2-6 record

Drafted ahead of players like DeMarcus Lawrence, Derek Carr and Davante Adams, Manziel quickly ran into issues. Not only did he struggle to produce on the field, throwing an interception in six of 14 career games, he also dealt with issues away from the field.

Immaturity and poor decision-making defined Manziel’s two-year stint in the NFL. From being fined for flipping the bird at opponents during a preseason game to allegations of domestic violence and missing team meetings to party, Manziel quickly tarnished his reputation around the league. Years later, the 30-year-old is being honest about one of the biggest reasons why he wasn’t successful at the highest level.

In a Netflix series on Manziel’s highs and lows as a quarterback, the documentary series spoke to Manziel and those around him in his early adulthood. Manziel admitted he watched zero film and that was backed up by a first-hand account from his former agent.

In Untold: Johnny Football, agent Erik Burkhardt explained that NFL general managers told him Manziel “doesn’t watch the tape.” It was highlighted by the fact that Manziel’s team-issued iPad had ‘zero point zero’ hours of usage, meaning he never even turned it on.

It’s one of the many reasons why a majority of teams didn’t have any interest in spending a first-round pick on Manziel. Despite his success in college, his size (6-foot), limited physical tools and a poor work ethic would prevent him from becoming a starting-caliber quarterback.

While pro football never worked out for Manziel, he has since turned his life around after a series of off-field issues. He’ll be remembered as one of the most well-known draft busts of his era, but the accountability and growth he’s demonstrated now is a positive sign for his personal life and future.