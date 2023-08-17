The New York Jets will enter the regular season high in the 2023 NFL power rankings, with many projecting them to compete for a Super Bowl this season. In the eyes of head coach Robert Saleh, that’s not going to happen if offensive tackle Mekhi Becton doesn’t change.

Becton, the 11th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has struggled since entering the league. The 6-foot-7 tackle has dealt with weight issues and has been plagued by injuries. Becton reported to training camp in excellent shape, insisting that he can be the starting left tackle in 2023.

However, Becton has had issues with the Jets’ organization this summer. After blaming the coaching staff for his season-ending injury in 2022, Becton was challenged by Saleh. New York’s coach also pushed back against Becton insisting he is the starting left tackle, stating he has to earn it through competition before talking about being the starter.

Through the first two preseason games, the Jets’ offensive line has struggled with Becton struggling to stay on the field. It’s led to growing frustration in the building, both for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the coaching staff. Now, just after Rodgers expressed his disappointment in the offensive line, Becton is coming under fire.

Speaking to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Saleh made it clear that the only way Becton can be an impact player for the Jets and relied upon as a starter is if he becomes far more consistent and reliable.

“The biggest thing for Mekhi is to show that he can play a game without having to be spelled out. It’s unfair to the team to prepare a guy to start if you are not sure he can make it through a game. He is moving in the right direction. I thought he had a big step against Carolina in that game.” New York Jets head coach Robert Salek on Mekhi Becton

As highlighted by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Hard Knocks has previously captured Saleh’s growing frustration with the blocking. Cameras caught him dressing down the offensive line in front of the entire team following a joint practice.

“Offense, guys it was our first f—g opportunity to change the stink that’s been in this organization for a long time on the offensive side of the ball,” he said, adding that “none of it f—ing matters until the big boys up front (on the offensive line) change who the f— we are.” Robert Saleh to the New York Jets offense after a joint practice with Carolina Panthers

Protecting the quarterback is imperative for an offense’s success, especially with an older quarterback. Last season, Rodgers ranked 24th in the NFL in quarterback rating (62.6) versus pressure, while he had a 98.9 quarterback rating from a clean pocket (PFF).

The entire Jets’ organization views this as an all-in season, with a Super Bowl or bust mentality. If it’s determined that Becton starting doesn’t give New York its best chance to win, Saleh will likely make a change quickly after several years of being patient.