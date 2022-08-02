New York Mets rumors: Focus now on Detroit Tigers relievers, no traction in Willson Contreras trade

Credit: USA Today Network

As fellow World Series contenders have made some notable moves in the last 24 hours, the New York Mets have yet to make a big splash before the MLB trade deadline. And it seems that a move for an impact talent is unlikely to happen unless you’re a Mets fan hoping for bullpen reinforcements.

Over the last day, several notable acquisitions were made by a few top teams in the league. The Houston Astros acquired both Trey Mancini from the Orioles and Christian Vasquez from the Red Sox. A pair of players the Mets had been linked to. And crosstown rivals the New York Yankees even made another notable trade in acquiring Athletics ace Frankie Montas. This comes just a week after acquiring an impact player in Andrew Benintendi.

Unfortunately for Mets fans, it seems that the team’s primary focus now may be on improving their bullpen and not adding a big bat. On Tuesday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino reported that “the Mets are talking with the Detroit Tigers for Andrew Chafin and Michael Fulmer, among other relievers.”

Nine-year veteran Chafin has had another strong season in 2022, his first in Detroit. In 2021, he pitched to a 1.83 ERA during stints with Oakland and Chicago Cubs. However, Fulmer joining the Mets would be a return to the organization that drafted him in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. The one-time All-Star, and former starter, has been strong in his second season primarily as a reliever.

New York Mets’ pursuit of Willson Contreras stalled

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Over a week ago, it seemed like a strong possibility that the Mets would land the best catcher on the market in the Cubs Willson Contreras. But, it seems those conversations have not progressed much since reports about the two sides being in discussions about a possible deal that would also include former Yankees closer, David Robertson.

Willson Contreras (2022): .252/.365/.453, 14 HR, 38 RBI

There were also rumblings of New York’s interest in Red Sox outfielder JD Martinez. However, SNY revealed on Monday that movement on a possible trade for Martinez has not gained traction either.

“The Mets are more optimistic about adding relievers than adding a DH, as they have been unable to match up with the Chicago Cubs or Boston Red Sox on Willson Contreras, David Robertson, and J.D. Martinez.” Andy Martino on latest Mets rumors

When it comes to Contreras, Martino reports that the Cubs are not enamored with the prospects the Mets are making available in a possible deal. Adding, “Last year, the Cubs liked Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan and ‘not a lot else’ in their farm system.”