Why New York Mets should sign Mike Foltynewicz and Archie Bradley

The New York Mets have had a solid MLB offseason. They’ve signed Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. At the same time, the Mets shouldn’t be taking any chances given their five-year playoff drought and the World Series-champion Atlanta Braves residing in their division.

As for remaining areas of need, there are still some holes to fill on new manager Buck Showalter’s roster, specifically on the pitching front.

Here are two players the New York Mets should sign after the MLB lockout.

Mike Foltynewicz gives the New York Mets pitching competition

Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker make for one of, if not the best pitching quartet in the sport. The number five starting gig could be up for grabs, though. That’s where Foltynewicz comes into the picture.

Once upon a time ago, 2018 to be exact, Foltynewicz was the ace of a budding Braves team that won the NL East for the first time in five years. The young right-hander posted a 2.85 ERA, logged strikeouts at a high rate and was one of the best young pitchers in the sport. Since that breakout campaign, Foltynewicz’s MLB career has spiraled out of control. He had an elbow injury in 2019, was designated for assignment after one start in 2020 and is coming off a rough season with the Texas Rangers.

Despite all the negatives of the last three seasons, there’s a level of intrigue attached to Foltynewicz, as he has a consistent, five-pitch arsenal: four seamer, slider, sinker, changeup and curveball. There’s always upside for someone with that many offerings to become a force or in Foltynewicz’ case get his career back on track. He has also been able to limit baserunners to an extent.

Mike Foltynewicz stats (2021): 5.44 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 97 strikeouts across 139.0 innings (28 appearances, 24 starts)

At the moment, Tylor Megill and David Peterson are likely competing to be the Mets’ fifth starter. That said, both pitchers have been inconsistent. Joey Lucchesi and Thomas Szapucki are each recovering from season-ending injuries. deGrom and Carrasco have frequently dealt with injuries of late while Scherzer has experienced late-season health issues. The Mets could use another arm.

Foltynewicz would compete for a rotation spot. Maybe having to earn the role, as well as being around a new coaching staff brings out an improved version of Foltynewicz? In the scenario he doesn’t crack the rotation, Foltynewicz can serve as a long reliever. Worst-case scenario, the two sides part ways before the regular season.

No matter how one slices it, Foltynewicz is a worthwhile gamble for the Mets.

Archie Bradley beefs up New York Mets’ bullpen

Having an unreliable bullpen or at least one that leads to increased blood pressure is a requisite to be part of the National League East. The Mets pitch into that narrative on a yearly basis and lost their best reliever from 2021 to free agency (Aaron Loup). In other words, the Mets can’t have enough relievers. Bradley would be a superb signing.

The 29-year-old right-hander is a reliable backend reliever. He has typically logged strikeouts at a plausible rate while serving as both a setup reliever and closer. Bradley frequently deploys four pitches: four seamer, sinker, curveball and changeup. Everything Bradley brings to the table is perfect for the Mets.

Archie Bradley stats (2021): 3.71 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 40 strikeouts across 51.0 innings (53 appearances)

Bradley’s versatility bodes well for the scenario where Edwin Diaz, who has three erratic seasons with the Mets under his belt, struggles in the ninth inning. The former can close for a set period of time while the latter collects himself. Generally speaking, Bradley and Seth Lugo serve as a bridge to Diaz.

If the Mets play up to expectations (e.g. their rotation is elite and their offense gets back on track/performs better than last season), success will ride on the reliability of their bullpen. They have to close the door on great outings from deGrom and Scherzer.

As is, the Mets’ bullpen is a middle-of-the-pack unit with upside. With the addition of Bradley, they spike in reliability and further improve with relievers like Trevor May keeping more runners off the basepaths.

Bradley helps solidify the Mets’ greatest weakness.