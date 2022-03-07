Report: MLB could cancel second week of games

Feb 23, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; A baseball resorts against the fence during spring training workouts at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball plans to cancel another week of games if a deal with the players is not reached Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic on Monday night.

The first week of the regular season already has been wiped out by MLB amid an ongoing lockout. Both MLB and the MLB Players Association plan to meet Tuesday to try to salvage the second week of games.

The league indicated that players still can receive full pay and full service plan if a deal is reached Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

“I’m done getting my hopes up,” one player said to The Athletic.

Another player said MLB’s most recent proposal still favored the league by too much.

–Field Level Media