Top MLB insider surprisingly suggests the New York Mets could bring back one of the ace pitchers they traded away last year

In one of the more surprising early MLB trade deadline suggestions, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes if the New York Mets are in the playoff chase in July, they might actually end up trying to bring back one of the future Hall-of-Fame pitchers they traded in 2023.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Mets will be looking to end a two-game skid and restart the momentum they recently built during an impressive six-game win streak. Despite the recent defeats, there are a lot of positive vibes about New York and its potential right now.

Entering the 2024 MLB season their expectations were low due to a starting rotation and bullpen that were cause for concern. However, over the first 22 games of the season, they have been the strength of the team. That, combined with the fact that stars like Kodai Senga and JD Martinez have not even made their 2024 debuts has some Mets fans thinking playoffs this year.

With the richest owner in the sport running the team, the organization could make a bold move and add more payroll later in the year if they are still in the playoff chase. On Monday, The Athletic’s MLB insider Kevin Rosenthal offered up an unexpected idea that could see the Mets target a pitcher they are actually paying despite not being on the current roster.

Justin Verlander contract: 2 years, $86 million ($35 million vested year in 2025)

Could the New York Mets target Justin Verlander at the 2024 MLB trade deadline?

“No one would have predicted a year ago at this time that the Mets would trade [Justin] Verlander and [Max] Scherzer,” Rosenthal wrote. “Who knows? If the Astros fail to rebound from their 7-16 start, maybe the Mets could get Verlander back.”

There is a lot of baseball still to play and the Astros turning things around and getting back into playoff contention is very possible. However, the idea does make sense. After trading him to Houston last July, the Mets agreed to pay $25 million of Verlander’s $43 million salary in 2024. As well as half of the $35 million 2025 vested year so they could land top prospect Drew Gilbert.

Justin Verlander stats (2024): 1-0 Record, 3.00 ERA, 0.667 WHIP, 4 SO, 0 BB, 6 IP

If they can add an impact arm who won a Cy Young two years ago and only add a small bit of money to their payroll then why not? The big question will be what would the Astros want in return for a deal.