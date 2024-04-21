Devastating New York Mets news with troubling Francisco Alvarez injury update

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets enter MLB games today with the longest active winning streak in 2024, however, the recent Franciso Alvarez injury update has delivered a massive blow just as the team started heating up.

Alvarez re-injured a nagging thumb issue on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the 2nd inning, the Mets’ catcher tried to make it to second after a fielding error flew over the head of the Dodgers’ first baseman. On a play at the bag, Alvarez slid into second then immediately grabbed at his thumb and called for the Mets’ medical staff.

Francisco Alvarez stats 2023: .236/.288/.364, .652 OPS, 8 RBIs, 85 OPS+ in 55 at-bats

The 22-year-old catcher was immediately pulled from the game and then placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a sprained left thumb. New York sent him for an MRI on Friday night, which revealed the worst-case scenario for the team.

As shared by Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, Alvarez suffered a torn UCL in his left thumb and will require surgery. Mets’ outfielder Starling Marte said that club officials told the clubhouse Alvarez would be sidelined for at least six-to-eight weeks. However, New York seems to just be hoping Alvarez can return at some point during the 2024 season.

“Hopefully we get it done the beginning of next week. We don’t know the timetable for his recovery, but we’re pretty confident we’ll get him back this year.” New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza on the Francisco Alvarez injury

New York Mets lineup stats (2024): .251/.335/.392, 102 runs scores (12th in MLB)

With Alvarez sidelined indefinitely, catcher Tomás Nido was called up over the weekend from Triple-A Syracuse to take Alvarez’s place on the Mets roster. While New York’s young catcher was struggling this season, Mendoza acknowledged his absence from the clubhouse will hurt, but this injury also opens the doors for others to step up.

“You hate to see it. We don’t know how long he’s going to be out for but we know how much energy he brings and the way he was playing. But at the same time, next guy up. It’s an opportunity for other guys to step up.” Carlos Mendoza on the impact of New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez’s injury

With Alvarez sidelined for at least the next few months, Omar Narvaez will see more regular playing time. In 25 at-bats this season, Narvaez has slashed .200/.259/.240 with a .499 OPS.

