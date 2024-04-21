New York Jets could leap up draft board to secure top target in 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Considering we don’t even know who the Washington Commanders will select with the second overall pick, it’s nearly impossible to predict who the New York Jets will take with the tenth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, since the Gang Green does have a few pressing needs in key areas, we can assume Jets GM Joe Douglas is targeting either a pass-catcher or an offensive lineman to continue building a stronger offense around Aaron Rodgers.

The biggest question is, which prospect are the Jets targeting, and will he actually fall to New York’s draft slot?

As ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini recently reported, we can’t rule out a trade up either.

“A trade up can’t be ruled out, considering Douglas’ aggressive background. The spot to watch is No. 8, held by the Atlanta Falcons, who want defense and probably can get a top defender in a lower slot. Don’t be surprised if the Jets leapfrog the Chicago Bears (No. 9) to grab a wide receiver, or possibly, a lineman if Alt slips. The Bears have been linked to Washington receiver Rome Odunze.” ESPN’s Rich Cimini on latest New York Jets draft rumors

The Falcons could be the perfect trade partner for the Jets on draft day, depending on which prospects are still available by the time Atlanta is on the clock with the eighth pick. Jumping ahead of the Bears makes a lot of sense, considering they share many of the same pressing team needs as the Jets do, with questions along the offensive line and among their pass-catching corps.

There’s even talk that the Bears could move up for a top prospect too. Yet, since Chicago only holds four selections throughout the entire three-day event, it’s possible the Bears would consider moving back too. This could work out in the Jets’ favor, or it could just invite another team to take the prospect New York is targeting too.

So if the Jets want to avoid that headache, swinging a deal with Atlanta makes a lot of sense, depending on how the draft board falls on Thursday.

