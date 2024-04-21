Chicago Bears could be targeting ultra-aggressive move to pair Caleb Williams with a star receiver

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just days from now, Chicago Bears fans will be celebrating the selection of Caleb Williams as the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But what will Bears GM Ryan Poles do with the ninth pick in the first round?

Many anticipate the front office to consider the best player available between the top offensive lineman, wide receiver, or possibly an impact pass rusher. But what if the Bears don’t stand pat at No. 9?

Since Chicago enters the draft with just four selections across the three-day event, the early guess would be that the Bears will try to find a way to move down to secure more draft capital. Yet, what if the team does the opposite and packages more draft capital to bounce back into the top-five picks?

It’s a fascinating scenario Boston Globe’s Ben Volin recently outlined in his latest NFL Draft predictions piece.

“The Bears could get aggressive for Marvin Harrison Jr. If the Patriots stay at No. 3 and draft Maye, then it seems all but certain that the Cardinals will draft Harrison at No. 4 to give Kyler Murray an elite receiver. But the Patriots wouldn’t mind trading out of No. 3, and I’ve got my eye on the Bears at No. 9, who seem like they want to make a big splash and be the talk of the NFL this year.” “The way to do that is trade up and get Harrison. The Bears are already drafting Williams at No. 1, and what better way to create excitement than to get the best quarterback and the best receiver in one draft? The Bears don’t have a second-round pick, but I wonder if No. 9, No. 75, and multiple picks next year (maybe a first and a third?) would be enough for the Patriots to make the swap. I think the Patriots would be much more comfortable taking McCarthy at No. 9, while adding extra draft capital, than they would Maye or McCarthy at No. 3.” NFL insider Ben Volin on wild Chicago Bears draft rumors

While it sounds a bit crazy, we just saw the Houston Texans take a similar approach during the 2023 NFL Draft. First, the Texans took C.J. Stroud second overall, then they executed a trade back up for the third overall pick to ensure they could select edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., but the Texans had to part with their 2024 first-round selection to do so.

Still, the move worked out favorably for the Texans, who not only landed the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Anderson, but they also ended up parting with just the 12th and 33rd (2023) plus the 27th (2024) picks in addition to the 90th pick this year for an elite talent. Perhaps the Bears are hoping to repeat that success, by selecting Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. instead.

