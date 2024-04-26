New York Jets reportedly attempted a Day 1 draft trade with Giants for star receiver prospect before settling on Olu Fashanu

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the New York Jets are happy with landing talented offensive lineman Olu Fashanu in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, it seems they had a different player in mind and worked hard to try to trade up into the top 10 to land him.

Heading into the opening round of this week’s NFL Draft, the Jets were in an interesting position. They had a valuable pick at No. 10, however, they didn’t have an overwhelming need they had to address on Thursday. They have a strong core and just getting better quarterback play was their biggest problem in 2023. And that should be fixed with the return of Aaron Rodgers this season.

That is why it wasn’t too surprising that the organization traded one spot back to the Minnesota Vikings position at 11 to get more draft assets. Then when they were on the clock, they made a smart and safe decision to take Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. It was a move that added much-needed O-line depth and got them a high-upside future starter.

Yet, it seems Fashanu was not the player they coveted most in Round 1. On Friday morning, SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes reported that the “Jets tried to trade up [into the top 10]. They couldn’t get the Bears or Giants to budge.”

New York Jets tried to trade up for Washington receiver Roman Odunze

The New York Giants had the 10th overall pick while the Chicago Bears’ second selection in Round 1 was at nine. And the player that Chicago picked, Washington Huskies star Roman Odunze, is allegedly the player the Jets wanted.

“The teams who drafted receivers, though, had no intention of trading back. They wanted the players they took – like the Bears with Odunze, whom the Jets coveted,” Hughes wrote.

The combo of Garrett Wilson and Odunze could have been dynamite for New York, but it’s hard to knock them for the player they did pick. And they did recently signed Chargers veteran Mike Williams, who should have a good season in 2024 for the Jets.

