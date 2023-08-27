4 things we learned from the New York Giants preseason

The New York Giants 2023 preseason concluded with a 32-24 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium. Now the team will focus all of their attention towards September 10th when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener.

Right now it’s difficult to assess on the team will fare this season as outside of the rookies, the starters only played a couple of series in the preseason. However, there were four developments that we learned from New York in the preseason.

Darren Waller is Daniel Jones clear number-one target

For the first time in his career, Daniel Jones will have a true number-one receiving option and his name is Darren Waller. The two only played together on the opening drive of their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, but it was evident the trust the 26-year-old quarterback has in the 30-year-old tight end.

Waller was targeted four times on the drive, including Jones’s first three passes of the game, and finished the drive with three receptions for 30 yards. You’re going to hear about this connection often this season, as the tight end stands a good chance of leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Jalin Hyatt is the deep threat that’s been missing

One element that’s been missing from New York’s offense for years is big plays from the passing game. That will not be the issue this year thanks to third-round pick (73rd overall) Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt was one of the fastest players in the draft, and he displayed his blazing speed when he caught a 33-yard touchdown from Tyrod Taylor in New York’s 21-19 victory over the Panthers.

Although he was held without a reception in the preseason finale, Taylor did target Hyatt twice deep even when he was matched up against Sauce Gardner. When the games count for real, expect Jones to take a couple of shots downfield a game in the direction of Hyatt.

New York Giants’ 2023 draft class to play crucial role

At the conclusion of the 2023 Draft, the Giants received high draft grades, particularly for their first three picks which were Deonte Banks, John Michael Schmitz Jr, and Hyatt. Banks will be the starting corner opposite Adoree’ Jackson, Schmitz is listed as the team’s starting center, and we already mentioned the impact Hyatt will have.

But two late-round picks will also have an immediate impact and that’s fifth-round pick running back Eric Gray, and sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III. Gray may not be much of a factor in the running game behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida, but he’s listed as the team’s top punt returner, and he’s listed as a returner on the kickoff team. In the preseason he led the team in kickoff returns and return yards, as well as punt return yards. Look for this trend to continue in the regular season.

It appears when the Giants defense is in their nickel package, Hawkins will be at one of the corner positions along with Banks, while Jackson will play in the nickel. Hawkins was one of the team’s standouts in training camp and then in the team’s first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, he had solid coverage and had five tackles.

The backup offensive tackles performances are a major concern

The Giants have one of the best left tackles in the league in Andrew Thomas and they feel that right tackle Evan Neal will rebound from a shaky rookie season, and make huge strides in year two.

However, their backups Matt Peart and Korey Cunningham struggled mightily in the preseason. They were consistently beaten off the edge by opposing pass rushers and as a result, Tyrod Taylor and third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito were under constant pressure. In New York’s three preseason games, Taylor and DeVito were sacked a combined 12 times including five times against the Jets. Not all of the sacks fall on Peart and Cunningham, but their performance this summer is concerning. If Thomas or Neal were to get injured during the course of the season, the team would have a huge problem on their hands.

Don’t be surprised if general manager Joe Schoen acquires a reserve offensive tackle who gets cut by another team on cut day.