Aaron Rodgers connects with Garrett Wilson for 1st New York Jets TD

Aaron Rodgers saw rare preseason action for his New York Jets team Saturday evening against the New York Giants. For the Jets, it was an opportunity to see what the new signal caller could do heading into Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

After going three-and-out to open the game, Rodgers led the Jets down the field on a four-yard, 52-yard drive which culminated in a perfect 14-yard touchdown pass to reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

It’s this pinpoint accuracy that defined Rodgers’ 18-year run with the Green Bay Packers. He hit Wilson perfectly in stride as the Giants defender had no chance to stop the touchdown.

Heading into Saturday’s preseason game, the Jets’ offense saw mixed results during training camp. There were concerns over the offensive line in front of an aging Aaron Rodgers. This didn’t really come into play during New York’s first two drives outside of new Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons putting pressure on Rodgers to open things up.

All said, Rodgers completed 5-of-8 passes for 47 yards with a touchdown. He seems more than ready for the Jets’ presason opener September 11 against Buffalo.