New York Giants insider reveals team’s plans for using Isaiah Simmons

The New York Giants found another piece to strengthen their defense before Week 1 by acquiring hybrid defender Isaiah Simmons. After acquiring the former top pick at a discount price, there’s already buzz about the Giants’ plans to use Simmons.

Simmons, standing at 6-foot-4, was one of the best defensive players in college football at Clemson. He won ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and received unanimous All-American honors, flashing a unique playmaking ability that captured the eyes of NFL scouts and coaches.

Isaiah Simmons stats (2022): 68 solo tackles, 4 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Simmons with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, believing they could find a position where Simmons would thrive. However, it never quite came together for him in Arizona despite numerous attempts to help ease his transition to the NFL.

Simmons often looked like a player without a true position. When Arizona repeatedly tried using him at an off-ball linebacker, he struggled against the run and showed vulnerabilities in pass coverage. When moving him to deep safety wasn’t paying off this summer, the Cardinals decided it was time to move on.

Isaiah Simmons contract: $1.01 million salary in 2023, 2024 free agent

While Arizona’s decision to trade Simmons for a seventh-round pick is a significant loss considering the initial investment, the decision was tied to production. The 6-foot-4 versatile defender received poor grades from Pro Football Focus for his run defense and coverage in 2020 and ’21. He became a liability for them and with no clear role for him in 2023, the Cardinals got a seventh-round pick instead of cutting him.

However, there are reasons to believe this move could work out nicely for New York. Simmons has demonstrated throughout his NFL career that he can be an effective blitzer. Last season, PFF credited him with an 83.5 pass-rushing grade. I would seemingly make him an ideal fit for Don Martindale’s defense.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, New York loved the fact that Simmons was a bit of a “positionless” player, which fits in well with Martindale’s scheme. The plan is for Simmons to serve as a hybrid linebacker on passing downs, focusing on dropping back in coverage and blitzing the quarterback.

While the 25-year-old doesn’t project to be outstanding in coverage, his combination of length and athleticism will allow him to match up against tight ends and running backs coming out of the backfield. He won’t be an every-down starter in New York, but Simmons could thrive in New York based on what Martindale plans to do with him.