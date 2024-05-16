New York Giants news: Front office reportedly has $23 million reasons to root against Daniel Jones in training camp

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A clause in Daniel Jones’ New York Giants contract gives the team $23 million reasons to avoid the inevitable and hope Drew Lock usurps the starting job in training camp.

It seems like ages ago when Giants fans were using the “Danny Dimes” nickname with excitement and hope. In 2022, the former first-round pick helped to lead the team to a 9-6-1 record, a playoff spot, and an upset postseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Unfortunately, things have changed drastically since then.

Daniel Jones contract: Four years, $160 million ($92 million guaranteed)

In the 2023 offseason, the organization forked over a massive $160 million contract and Jones rewarded them with a season of regression that ended after six starts due to a torn ACL. Now, Jones is viewed as a lame-duck starting quarterback heading into the summer with some in the fanbase hoping he eventually loses the starting job to new backup QB Drew Lock.

Beyond his underwhelming performance for much of his New York Giants career and long history of injury woes, the organization has a huge financial reason to root against Jones’ success in 2024. On Wednesday, NJ.com brought attention to a worrisome clause in Daniel Jones’ contract that guarantees him $23 million in 2025 if he suffers a notable injury in the upcoming season.

Daniel Jones stats (2023): 6 games, 909 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 70.5 passer rating

While the deal the QB signed seemed favorable to the Giants and the guarantees were expected to end after this season, this clause would put the organization on the hook for a massive amount next season for a player who may not even be on the team.

Jones has only played 16 or more games once during his five years in the league and missing games each season due to injuries is nearly a guarantee. This means there is a high chance of the guarantee being vested at some point if Jones starts all of 2024.

If he is the starter in Week 1, Giants fans will need to hope he has the exact same season he did for the team in 2022.