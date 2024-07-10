Marlins star Jazz Chisholm becoming a near lock to be traded before July 30: 4 likely landing sports including the Yankees and Mariners

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims young Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. will likely be shipped out of town before this month’s trade deadline, and the one-time All-Star is sure to have many suitors for his services.

Despite a surprising 84-win showing and a trip to the playoffs last year, the Marlins have slipped back into their usual role as a bottom-feeder in the National League East in 2024. Entering the MLB games today, Miami has one of the worst records in baseball and is headed to being sellers before the July 30 trade deadline.

Several of their players are expected to be available in the next few weeks, and closer Tanner Scott could be at the center of a sweepstakes that is 12 teams deep. However, there were recent rumblings that talented shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be up for grabs, and now a new report seems to confirm it is now highly likely.

On Monday, Miami Herald Marlins reporter Craig Mish claimed “there is a growing belief Chisholm will be traded” ahead of this year’s deadline. If the stud shortstop is moved before July 30, the player who is still under team control for two more seasons is sure to have many teams interested in his services.

With that in mind, let’s look at four franchises that could be strong contenders in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. sweepstakes.

Jazz Chisholm stat (2024): .258 AVG, .328 OBP, .417 SLG, 11 HR, 41 RBI, 39 R, 18 SB

New York Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have not been happy with their second base spot all season and have been looking for an upgrade over two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres since last year. While Chisholm Jr. is a shortstop by trade, moving over to second and teaming up with elite prospect Anthony Volpe offers New York big potential this season and beyond.

Furthermore, batting lefty and having some pop is a big plus for a player playing half their games in Yankees Stadium.

Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals general manager JJ Picollo has made it known publicly that bringing in a player who can play both the infield and outfield is a priority for the club before the trade deadline. Chisholm Jr. perfectly first that need while also being an impact player with a very team-friendly contract. He would be a very nice boost as they pursue a Wild Card spot this fall.

Seattle Mariners

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco has been a major letdown at second base for the Seattle Mariners and is in the midst of a career-worst showing this season. The team is in the thick of the race for the best record in the American League and Chisholm Jr. would be a big upgrade if he can slot into the second base spot next to SS JP Crawford. The Mariners have the assets to get most deals done and should be viewed as a favorite in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. chase.

Atlanta Braves

Despite the major injuries incurred by the Atlanta Braves this season, the defending NL East champs are among the best teams in the league this year. They are not a franchise known for making blockbuster trades for big stars during the season. Which makes a move for the Marlins star right down their alley.

He would greatly improve the poor hitting they have gotten out of the shortstop position this year and give them the stolen base threat they desperately lack with Ronald Acuna Jr. sidelined for the season.