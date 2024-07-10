New York Yankees news: Prominent MLB insider the latest to urge Yanks to pursue 2 specific players from AL West

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A notable MLB insider is the latest to suggest that a pair of players from the Los Angeles Angels should be New York Yankees targets before the July 30 trade deadline.

A month ago, the Yankees had the best record in baseball and looked like an unstoppable freight train headed to the 2024 World Series. Things have changed drastically in the weeks since. New York is currently in the midst of a serious slump and is no longer even in first place in their division.

It has intensified the pressure on Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman to make some impact moves and get the team back to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The organization has been linked to various players ahead of this month’s trade deadline, however, two specific athletes — Luis Rengifo and Carlos Estevez — continue to be popular picks around the game as likely trade targets.

Now, you can add ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan to the group suggesting New York needs to target the pair of Los Angeles Angels players.

Luis Rengifo stats (2024): .315 AVG, .358 OBP, .442 SLG, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 36 R, 22 SB

“At the very least, the Yankees should get a bat-first infielder — the Los Angeles Angels’ Luis Rengifo fits, though the hand injury that sent him to the injured list is alarming and untimely — and a late-inning reliever, a la Miami’s Tanner Scott or Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who has issued one unintentional walk in 27 innings this season,” Passan wrote this week.

The Angels are headed to another losing season in 2024 and are sure to be sellers again before July 30. Rengfio is having a breakout season in LA and would not only offer the Yankees an upgrade at second base, but he can play multiple positions on the infield and can steal bases.

Carlos Estevez stats (2024): 2.89 ERA, 0.821 WHIP, 16 Saves, 28 Strikeouts, 4 Walks

Estevez is also having a career year on a bad Angels team and would offer New York an excellent setup option for Clay Holmes and a backup plan if the incumbent closer falters down the stretch.